http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/5DbhUJSUZwE/

Congressman Scott Perry (R-PA) railed against human rights abuses of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) Thursday as the group celebrated 71 years of national rule.

Congressman Perry introduced legislation to add the CCP to the Top International Criminal Organizations Target (TICOT) List in an effort to protect Americans from Chinese criminal activity.

“The thugocracy that is the Chinese Communist Party must be held accountable for its international crimes and face the full force of the U.S. law enforcement agencies,” Perry said.

“The CCP is an existential threat to American freedoms and liberties, and the United States must deploy an all-of-government approach to combat its malign behavior,” he said. “For decades, the aggressive, illegal behavior of the CCP has cost Americans millions of jobs, billions of dollars in intellectual property value, and the independence of our academic institutions.”

In particular, Perry underscored the CCP’s cyber-attacks on U.S. systems, espionage, international fentanyl trafficking, and government-directed theft of American intellectual property as sufficient reasons to add the CCP to the TICOT List.

On Thursday, more than 150 groups in some 90 cities around the world rallied to protest the CCP’s 71 years of human rights abuses as it celebrated China’s “National Day.” October 1 marked the anniversary of the Communist takeover of China in 1949.

All around the world, Tibetans, Hong Kongers, Taiwanese, ethnic Mongolians, Uyghur Muslims, Kazakhs, and exiled Chinese dissidents gathered to protest the ongoing Chinese persecution of their communities.

In a speech in front of the U.S. Capitol, Perry said that the CCP “cannot be given a pass, cannot be absolved of justice, just because it’s ruling China.”

“They’re allowed to get away with oppression, concentration camps, all kinds of horrific things that you already know about, whether it’s the Falun Gong, whether it’s our friends in Mongolia, whether it’s taking over Tibet,” he said.

“All of it has to end, and it’s criminal activity that must be recognized and stood against by the whole world community, and the United States must lead,” he added.

In Toronto, protesters chanted “Free Hong Kong,” “Free Tibet,” and “Free Vietnam” in an effort to raise awareness of CCP atrocities and provoke actions to oppose Chinese oppression.

In front of the U.N. General Headquarters in New York, Nicole Sara, an activist who lived in Hong Kong for 11 years, called China’s “National Day” a “day of mourning.”

“As far as all these people are concerned, there’s nothing to celebrate,” she told The Epoch Times. “It’s the beginning of the devastation for many, many people.”

“Evil regimes come and go,” she said, believing that the Chinese regime would one day collapse. “One day we’ll look back and see the stain on Chinese history.”

Follow @tdwilliamsrome

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

