Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) said Saturday that he tested negative for COVID-19, after he said on Fox News earlier in the morning that he’d tested positive.

“I misspoke this morning in my @FoxNews interview. I was tested yesterday for COVID and tested NEGATIVE,” Scott said in a social media statement just after 11 a.m.

Scott’s spokesman, Chris Hartline, added, “For everyone calling and texting right now, Senator Scott misspoke on tv this morning. He tested negative for COVID yesterday.”

Scott, appearing virtually on “Cavuto Live,” had said, “I was tested yesterday, I think for the 6th time, and I tested positive again.”

“I bet we start seeing everybody get more tests now in the Senate just to make sure we keep everybody safe,” he added.

Three senators tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. Sens. Mike Lee (R-Utah) and Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), both on the Senate Judiciary Committee, and Sen. Ron Johnson, the chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive on Thursday.

Others who have tested positive since the Trumps’ diagnosis include former White House advisor Kellyanne Conway, Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien, and University of Notre Dame President Rev. John Jenkins.

Many were present during the Sept. 27 White House ceremony announcing Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to the Supreme Court.

Barrett has tested negative, as have Ivanka Trump, Trump’s daughter, and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, among others.

COVID-19 is the disease caused by the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus.

