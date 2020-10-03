https://www.dailywire.com/news/ron-johnson-tests-positive-coronavirus

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) has tested positive for the coronavirus, making him the third senator to test positive in two days.

Johnson’s office announced his diagnosis in a statement Saturday morning. Johnson caught the virus after returning to Washington, D.C., on September 29, according to the statement. The senator did not attend a White House event with Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett that some have speculated led to the positive diagnoses of President Donald Trump and others.

“Senator Johnson was exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19 on Sept. 14. He stayed in quarantine for 14 days without developing symptoms and tested negative twice during that time,” Johnson spokesman Ben Voelkel said. “He returned to Washington on Sept. 29 and shortly after was exposed to an individual who has since tested positive. After learning of this exposure, the senator was tested yesterday afternoon. This test came back positive.

“Senator Johnson feels healthy and is not experiencing symptoms. He will remain isolated until given the all clear by his doctor,” Voelkel continued. “Most staff in senator’s Washington office have been working remotely. The office will go all-virtual for the immediate future.”

Johnson is the third senator to test positive with the virus in two days. Sens. Mike Lee (R-UT) and Thom Tillis (R-NC) both tested positive for the virus on Friday. Both men announced that they would stay isolated for 10 days.

Lee and Tillis are members of the Senate Judiciary Committee responsible for moving Barrett’s nomination to the Supreme Court in front of the Senate for a vote. Committee chairman Sen. Lindsey Graham has said he needs both men back in the chamber by Oct. 15 when the committee is expected to take up debate on the nomination, according to CNN.

If the senators don’t return to vote Barrett’s nomination out of committee, Democrats on the committee may boycott the vote in an attempt to stall the nomination, which needs a majority of members present to have a quorum and move forward. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) may move the nomination out of committee anyway.

On Thursday, Trump and first lady Melania tested positive for the coronavirus. The president was airlifted to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Friday afternoon after experiencing mild symptoms from the virus.

“President Trump remains in good spirts, has mild symptoms, and has been working throughout the day,” White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in a statement. “Out of an abundance of caution, and at the recommendation of his physician and medical experts, the President will be working from the presidential offices at Walter Reed for the next few days. President Trump appreciates the outpouring of support for both he and the First Lady.”

Prior to leaving the White House, Trump made a video announcing his move to Walter Reed and thanking people for their support.

“I want to thank everybody for the tremendous support, I’m going to Walter Reed hospital,” Trump said. “I think I’m doing very well, but we’re going to make sure that things work out. The first lady is doing very well, so thank you very much, I appreciate it. I will never forget it, thank you.”

