Johnson’s office said in a statement on Saturday that he was exposed to an individual on Sept. 29 who has since tested positive for the virus.

“After learning of this exposure, the senator was tested yesterday afternoon. This test came back positive,” his office said. “Senator Johnson feels healthy and is not experiencing symptoms. He will remain isolated until given the all-clear by his doctor.”

Johnson’s diagnosis comes as the country is reeling after President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump campaign manager tests positive for COVID-19 Trump given Remdesivir as treatment for COVID-19 infection ICE launching billboard campaign highlighting ‘at-large immigration violators’ MORE announced that he had tested positive for the coronavirus. He is now at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, a move the White House said was being taken “out of an abundance of caution.”

In addition to Johnson, Sens. Mike Lee Michael (Mike) Shumway LeeTrump given Remdesivir as treatment for COVID-19 infection Kellyanne Conway tests positive for COVID-19 McConnell hints Senate will vote on Trump’s Supreme Court pick before election MORE (R-Utah) and Thom Tillis Thomas (Thom) Roland TillisTrump given Remdesivir as treatment for COVID-19 infection Kellyanne Conway tests positive for COVID-19 McConnell hints Senate will vote on Trump’s Supreme Court pick before election MORE (R-N.C.) both said on Friday that they had tested positive for COVID-19.

Unlike Lee and Tillis, Johnson is not a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee and was not at the White House on Saturday for Trump’s announcement that he was picking Judge Amy Coney Barrett as his Supreme Court nominee.

Sen. Ben Sasse Benjamin (Ben) Eric SasseGOP Sen. Thom Tillis tests positive for coronavirus Trump’s test sparks fears of spread: Here’s who he met in last week McConnell: Next Trump-Biden debate should be more respectful MORE (R-Neb.), who was at the White House on Saturday, tested negative on Friday but a spokesman said that he would work remotely from Nebraska until Oct. 12 and receiver further testing.

The absence of the four GOP senators caps Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellMcConnell hints Senate will vote on Trump’s Supreme Court pick before election GOP Sen. Thom Tillis tests positive for coronavirus The Hill’s Campaign Report: Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis upends 2020 race | Biden pushes ahead on the campaign trail | Senate moving forward with Supreme Court nominee hearings MORE‘s (R-Ky.) normal 53-seat majority at 49 senators.

Before Friday, only two senators had been known to test positive for the virus: Sens. Rand Paul Randal (Rand) Howard PaulGOP Sen. Thom Tillis tests positive for coronavirus GOP Sen. Mike Lee tests positive for coronavirus President Trump, Melania Trump test positive for COVID-19 MORE (R-Ky.) and Bill Cassidy William (Bill) Morgan CassidyGOP Sen. Thom Tillis tests positive for coronavirus GOP Sen. Mike Lee tests positive for coronavirus President Trump, Melania Trump test positive for COVID-19 MORE (R-La.), in March and August, respectively.

Democratic Sens. Tim Kaine Timothy (Tim) Michael KaineGOP Sen. Mike Lee tests positive for coronavirus President Trump, Melania Trump test positive for COVID-19 Another fiscal year, another CR; it’s time for this nonsense to end MORE (Va.) and Bob Casey Robert (Bob) Patrick CaseyGOP Sen. Mike Lee tests positive for coronavirus President Trump, Melania Trump test positive for COVID-19 Second GOP senator to quarantine after exposure to coronavirus MORE (Pa.) previously said they had tested positive for coronavirus antibodies, an indication they had previously been exposed to the virus.

The uptick in cases in the Senate will likely pour fuel on already simmering frustrations about the lack of a formal testing program in Congress.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiOn The Money: Economy adds 661K jobs in final report before Election Day | House approves .2T COVID-19 relief bill as White House talks stall | Stand-alone bill to provide relief for airlines blocked on House floor Overnight Healthcare: President Trump has coronavirus Pelosi tests negative for COVID-19 MORE (D-Calif.) and McConnell previously rejected an offer from the White House to have rapid testing at the Capitol, saying at the time that they wanted to keep resources direct to front-line workers.

But several lawmakers on Friday urged congressional leaders to establish a testing program in the Capitol, where lawmakers, who travel back to their home states on the weekend, stay in close contact with each other, their staff and a scaled-back group of reporters.

“This episode demonstrates that the Senate needs a testing and contact tracing program for Senators, staff, and all who work in the Capitol complex. We simply cannot allow the administration’s cavalier attitude to adversely affect this branch of government,” Senate Minority Charles Schumer Chuck SchumerCalls for COVID-19 tests at Capitol grow after Trump tests positive GOP struggles to play defense on Trump’s ObamaCare lawsuit Vulnerable Republicans break with Trump on ObamaCare lawsuit MORE (D-N.Y.) said in a statement.

Sen. Chris Murphy Christopher (Chris) Scott MurphyMurphy: Russia will become more of a threat to US election while Trump is in quarantine Democrats step up hardball tactics in Supreme Court fight Romney, Murphy ‘extremely concerned’ about threats to withdraw from US Embassy in Baghdad MORE (D-Conn.) added that McConnell should require testing for every senator who attended the White House event, saying the potential exposure “could pose a major threat to the safety of the Capitol complex.”

“Furthermore, Senator McConnell needs to finally move forward with a mandatory mask policy in the Capitol complex and implementation of a regular testing program for all Senators and all Senate staff,” he added.

McConnell, however, gave no signal while speaking in Kentucky on Friday that he intends to either change the Senate’s schedule until the risk of potential exposure is known, or establish a formal testing program.

McConnell, during the event at a Kentucky hospital, also declined to say if he had been tested this week.

“We’re following the advice of the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] CDC in how we operate the Senate and so far we’ve been able to do it quite successfully,” McConnell said when asked about a formal testing regime.

Updated: 10 a.m.

