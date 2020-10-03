https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/10/03/so-much-for-trust-the-experts-joy-reid-isnt-buying-correction-from-trumps-doctor-that-throws-a-wrench-in-lefts-narrative/

The White House physician has corrected previous comments he made about when President Trump tested positive for coronavirus:

New from Trump’s physician pic.twitter.com/jxaCIN18Lk — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) October 3, 2020

Trump’s doctor clarifies his earlier “72 hour” statement that caused confusion. (He meant day three, he now says. As in: late Thursday, then Friday, and half a Saturday.) pic.twitter.com/3FeSxfsLIt — Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) October 3, 2020

The doctor’s original statement sparked a viral narrative that the president traveled outside the White House after testing positive, but that’s not the case. However, don’t tell that to MSNBC’s Joy Reid:

Uh-huh… it’s not like they haven’t gotten Trump’s docs to fudge his health status and weight in the past so at this point, nothing they say can be believed, even the doctors. https://t.co/lTcLuGBFdR — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) October 3, 2020

It seems like so long ago that everybody was urged to put their faith in “experts”:

We don’t trust medical experts anymore guys. https://t.co/mXCNyxPlJf — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 3, 2020

Similar to the rallies vs. protests hypocrisy, they love to get hysterical over conspiracy theories on the right while frantically engaging in their own. https://t.co/ehUH0feTeX — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) October 3, 2020

The projection is powerful.

The only way Joy would have been fine with this presser was if they had said he’s on his death bed. https://t.co/GMDN7Lq3S7 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 3, 2020

It’s amazing how quickly the “listen to the experts” crowd has turned into full blown QAnon. — Kevin Sheehan Is God (@kevinsheehanjc) October 3, 2020

Trust Joy Reid and not the doctors – have made a note 😂 — Ms Understood (@mfunderstood) October 3, 2020

