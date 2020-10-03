https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/10/03/so-much-for-trust-the-experts-joy-reid-isnt-buying-correction-from-trumps-doctor-that-throws-a-wrench-in-lefts-narrative/

The White House physician has corrected previous comments he made about when President Trump tested positive for coronavirus:

The doctor’s original statement sparked a viral narrative that the president traveled outside the White House after testing positive, but that’s not the case. However, don’t tell that to MSNBC’s Joy Reid:

It seems like so long ago that everybody was urged to put their faith in “experts”:

The projection is powerful.

