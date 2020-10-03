https://www.dailywire.com/news/survey-finds-disturbing-results-on-how-democrats-feel-about-trumps-coronavirus-diagnosis

A new poll released late this week revealed that a large percentage of Democrat voters are “happy” or “excited” over the news that President Donald Trump has been infected with the coronavirus, which originated in China.

“General shock and concern over the commander in chief’s positive diagnosis were the most dominant voter emotions, according to the new poll: 2 in 5 said the word ‘surprised’ described them ‘very’ or ‘somewhat’ well, while a similar share said the same of the word ‘worried,’” Morning Consult reported. “The emotion with the largest partisan gap was sadness. While 55 percent of Republican voters said the emotion described how they’re feeling today, 24 percent of Democratic voters said the same.”

The poll found that a stunning 40 percent of Democrats reported feeling “happy” over the news, while 31 percent reported feeling “excited.”

The poll also found that a disturbing 61 percent of Democrats were either “not too concerned” or “not concerned at all” about “Trump’s well-being,” and that 56 percent of Democrats were either “not too concerned” or “not concerned at all” about “Melania’s well-being.”

The poll found that nearly half (49 percent) of all voters said that they were more worried about the economy following the news of the president’s diagnosis.

“Voters are 11 points more likely than not to say Democratic nominee Joe Biden should step back from the campaign trail, but more than 2 in 5 say future debates should go on as planned,” the poll found. “Forty-seven percent of voters, including nearly identical shares of Democrats and Republicans, said Biden should cancel or delay in-person campaign events if Trump decides to do so.”

