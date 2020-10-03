https://www.dailywire.com/news/team-trump-unveils-operation-maga-pence-to-hold-rally-day-after-vp-debate

Vice President Mike Pence will host a campaign rally in Peoria, Arizona, on Thursday, the day after the vice presidential debate against Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA), a move that is part of a larger push the Trump campaign has dubbed “Operation MAGA.”

In a statement, the Trump campaign described Operation MAGA as a “full marshaling of top-level surrogates, campaign coalitions, and Trump supporters to rally behind the President” until he returns to the campaign trail. In-person events will continue after the vice presidential debate this week, said the campaign.

“Operation MAGA will fire up the entire MAGA universe to keep President Trump’s campaign at full speed until our Commander-in-Chief returns to the campaign trail,” said Campaign Manager Bill Stepien in a statement. “Vice President Mike Pence, the First Family, our coalitions, and our grassroots supporters will be out in full force to show the real enthusiasm behind the President’s re-election and to show we’re working as hard as he always does. We also encourage all of the President’s supporters to pick up the banner themselves by volunteering in our grassroots Army for Trump, flying their Trump flags, putting out more yard signs, and wearing their MAGA gear proudly.”

The vice president’s Arizona appearance will be one of the first in-person events for the Trump campaign since President Donald Trump was hospitalized at Walter Reed Medical Center on Friday after experiencing symptoms of the coronavirus. The White House described the hospitalization as a precautionary move. Trump was seen walking on his own toward Marine One on Friday prior to his departure.

In a statement announcing Pence’s upcoming appearance, the Trump campaign called out Democratic nominee Joe Biden for turning “his back on Arizonans by advocating for the far-left’s agenda of harsh regulations and high taxes,” reports USA Today.

During remarks on Saturday morning, Dr. Sean Conley, the president’s physician, said Trump was doing well, but couldn’t provide an anticipated discharge date. Dr. Brian Garibaldi, another physician, also said Trump had been given Remdesivir on Friday, and that his care team plans to administer four additional doses of the drug—one per day.

“We’re maximizing all aspects of his care, attacking this virus,” said Dr. Conley, of the decision to administer Remdesivir. “I didn’t want to hold anything if there was any possibility it would add value to his care, and expedite his return, I wanted to take it, and the team agreed, and that’s where we proceeded.”

In a tweet, President Trump publicly thanked his care team on Saturday. It read: “Doctors, Nurses and ALL at the GREAT Walter Reed Medical Center, and others from likewise incredible institutions who have joined them, are AMAZING!!! Tremendous progress has been made over the last 6 months in fighting this PLAGUE. With their help, I am feeling well!”

