A small crowd turned out to see Bernie Sanders campaign for Joe Biden in New Hampshire on Saturday.

Sanders was stumping for Biden in the town of Lebanon.

“Bernie Sanders takes the stage for a distanced rally for Joe Biden in Lebanon,” Adam Sexton of WMUR reported, posting a photo of a handful of people there to see the socialist senator:

But that photo was not taken from a deceptive angle. There were only tens of people who turned out.

The New Hampshire Democratic Party posted a video to Twitter revealing the paltry turnout:

.@BernieSanders takes the stage here in Lebanon, New Hampshire! Together, we can elect @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris as our next president and vice president — tune in to Senator Sanders’ speech here: https://t.co/ZoiY8iiHhc #NHPolitics pic.twitter.com/7BSqQktvMi — NH Democratic Party (@NHDems) October 3, 2020

Biden campaign staffer Laura O’Neill posted a similarly unflattering photo of the tiny crowd, which seemed to rival the number of media members:

Rob DiRienzo from Fox News shared a side angle:

In just a bit, Sen. Bernie Sanders will hold a socially-distanced rally in Lebanon, New Hampshire on behalf of the Biden-Harris campaign. pic.twitter.com/XTu8hYgfr0 — Rob DiRienzo (@RobDiRienzo) October 3, 2020

During his remarks, the socialist Sanders praised Biden’s economic proposals as “strong.”

There is no question that the economic proposals that Joe Biden is supporting are strong and will go a long, long way in improving life for working families. pic.twitter.com/cbpetUpqvx — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) October 3, 2020

Sanders won the Democrat primary in February, narrowly edging out Pete Buttigieg, 25.6 percent 24.3 percent, NBC News reported.

Biden came in a distant fifth place with just 8.4 percent.

