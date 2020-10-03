https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/519410-chelsea-clinton-says-she-has-no-interest-in-rekindling

Chelsea Clinton says she has zero interest in rekindling her friendship with Ivanka TrumpIvana (Ivanka) Marie TrumpTrump children call their father a ‘warrior’ amid COVID-19 diagnosis Chelsea Clinton says she has ‘no interest’ in rekindling friendship with ‘more than complicit’ Ivanka Trump Trump arrives at Walter Reed after positive coronavirus test MORE because she sees the senior White House adviser as “more than complicit” in her father’s conspiracy theories, sexism and racism.

The author and 40-year-old daughter of former President Clinton and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonICE launching billboard campaign highlighting ‘at-large immigration violators’ Congress can’t stop QAnon but combatting abuse and trauma can Majority of Americans concerned about potential foreign election interference: poll MORE appeared Thursday on Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live.”

During the interview, which took place before it was announced that President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump campaign manager tests positive for COVID-19 Trump given Remdesivir as treatment for COVID-19 infection ICE launching billboard campaign highlighting ‘at-large immigration violators’ MORE had tested positive for COVID-19, Clinton reflected on her former friendship with Ivanka Trump.

“I’ve not spoken to her since 2016, and I have no interest in being friends with someone who’s not only complicit, but actively taking part in this administration’s, like, everyday collision of cruelty and incompetence,” Clinton told host Andy Cohen.

Saying she was in touch with Trump’s eldest daughter during the beginning of the 2016 White House race, Clinton exclaimed, “It’s just really hard when there’s someone who’s actively embracing their candidate, whether it’s their father or not, who’s trafficking in racism, and sexism, and anti-Semitism, and Islamophobia, and homophobia, and transphobia, and conspiracy theories, and lies and is so fundamentally corrupt.”

“I don’t think they’re the same by any standard, but I think she’s more than complicit as anyone who’s worked for him for so long by definition is,” Clinton added. “And I don’t want to be friends with someone like that.”

She also blasted Trump when asked by Cohen her take away from Tuesday night’s first presidential debate between the commander in chief and Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump campaign manager tests positive for COVID-19 Twitter to remove posts hoping for Trump’s death Obama sends well wishes to Trump, hopes he is ‘on path to speedy recovery’ MORE

“Donald Trump is still a racist, incompetent, cruel, miserable ghoul of a human being,” Clinton said.

