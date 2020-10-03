https://thehill.com/homenews/media/519492-the-squad-responds-to-twitter-warning-for-posts-threatening-bodily

Progressive Democratic Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-CortezAlexandria Ocasio-CortezCalls for COVID-19 tests at Capitol grow after Trump tests positive Ocasio-Cortez, Warren pull out of New Yorker Festival amid labor dispute The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Sponsored by The Air Line Pilots Association – Country reacts to debate night of mudslinging MORE (N.Y.), Ilhan Omar Ilhan OmarThe Hill’s Campaign Report: Team Trump on defense over president’s comments on white supremacy Omar responds to Trump attacks: ‘This man is a white supremacist’ Trump proposes capping refugee admissions at 15,000 in historic low MORE (Minn.), Rashida Tlaib Rashida Harbi TlaibHouse Democrats slam pharma CEOs for price hikes driven by revenue, executive bonuses Trump attacks Omar for criticizing US: ‘How did you do where you came from?’ George Conway: ‘Trump is like a practical joke that got out of hand’ MORE (Mich.) and Ayanna Pressley Ayanna PressleyEnding the Hyde Amendment is no longer on the backburner Fauci, Black Lives Matter founders included on Time’s 100 Most Influential People list Trump attacks Omar for criticizing US: ‘How did you do where you came from?’ MORE (Mass.) — commonly known as “the squad” — responded to a policy from Twitter Friday reminding users that the wishes or hopes of death and bodily harm will be removed.

The warning from the social media platform came after users began posting about President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump campaign manager tests positive for COVID-19 Trump given Remdesivir as treatment for COVID-19 infection ICE launching billboard campaign highlighting ‘at-large immigration violators’ MORE‘s death following his positive coronavirus test early Friday morning.

“Tweets that wish or hope for death, serious bodily harm or fatal disease against *anyone* are not allowed and will need to be removed,” Twitter said in a post on its site.

ADVERTISEMENT

tweets that wish or hope for death, serious bodily harm or fatal disease against *anyone* are not allowed and will need to be removed. this does not automatically mean suspension. https://t.co/lQ8wWGL2y0 https://t.co/P2vGfUeUQf — Twitter Comms (@TwitterComms) October 2, 2020

Members of the squad expressed frustration that the platform had not acted sooner with such posts, saying that they have experienced threats of death and bodily harm in the past.

Omar has been vocal about her need for security in previous comments, taking to Twitter in August 2019 to share an anonymous death threat she received.

Tlaib tweeted in response to the update, “Seriously though, this is messed up. The death threats towards us should have been taking more seriously by [Twitter].”

ADVERTISEMENT

Omar tweeted an “excuse me?” GIF in response to the update, and Pressley retweeted the communications update from Twitter saying, “please DM me.”

“So… you mean to tell us you could‘ve done this the whole time?” Ocasio-Cortez wrote.

So… you mean to tell us you could‘ve done this the whole time? https://t.co/7OmgEYjWnI — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 3, 2020

The policy highlighted by Twitter Friday is not new. Twitter said posts that wish for Trump’s death fall under its abusive behavior policy, which says users “may not engage in the targeted harassment of someone, or incite other people to do so.

A Twitter spokesperson told CNN, “it is our top priority to improve the health of the public conversation, and that includes ensuring the safety of people who use our service. Abuse and harassment have no place on Twitter.”

Twitter Communications said violations over the rule only results in a removed post, though repeated offenses could result in a permanent suspension.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

