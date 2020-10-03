https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/10/03/theres-so-much-fear-in-his-eyes-vanity-fairs-gabriel-sherman-has-watched-president-trumps-hospital-video-twice/

It was less than an hour ago that Vanity Fair special correspondent Gabriel Sherman was reporting on President Trump’s fever, after the folks over at CNN expressed that it was “troubling” and “unacceptable” that Trump’s doctor didn’t disclose how high his temperature had gotten.

“The White House’s history of lying makes it difficult to assess the truth of Trump’s condition,” but “sources” have told Vanity Fair’s correspondent that Trump had heart palpitations Friday. And as Twitchy just reported, Trump just tweeted a video recorded at Walter Reed Medical Center, and to us he looked great, but Sherman watched the video twice and saw “so much fear in his eyes.”

We must have watched two different videos, because to us, the president looked and sounded great. We missed the “fear in his eyes.”

