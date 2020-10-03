https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/10/03/theres-so-much-fear-in-his-eyes-vanity-fairs-gabriel-sherman-has-watched-president-trumps-hospital-video-twice/

It was less than an hour ago that Vanity Fair special correspondent Gabriel Sherman was reporting on President Trump’s fever, after the folks over at CNN expressed that it was “troubling” and “unacceptable” that Trump’s doctor didn’t disclose how high his temperature had gotten.

Sources: Trump had heart palpitations on Friday, a possible negative side effect of Regeneron antibody treatment. His fever reached 103. And a G7 ally wonders if he’ll appoint Ivanka president instead of Pence. My latest:

https://t.co/ND8zVtyodU — Gabriel Sherman (@gabrielsherman) October 3, 2020

“The White House’s history of lying makes it difficult to assess the truth of Trump’s condition,” but “sources” have told Vanity Fair’s correspondent that Trump had heart palpitations Friday. And as Twitchy just reported, Trump just tweeted a video recorded at Walter Reed Medical Center, and to us he looked great, but Sherman watched the video twice and saw “so much fear in his eyes.”

Just watched Trump hospital video a second time. His breathing is clearly labored. He seems to be leaning on table for support. And there’s so much fear in his eyes. — Gabriel Sherman (@gabrielsherman) October 3, 2020

(Looks at bio) Ah, Vanity Fair Doctor of Medicine 🤡 — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) October 3, 2020

Friendly reminder that Gabe Sherman is made fun of by even lib WH reporters for being completely full of shit and he constantly makes up WH “sources.” He knows nothing about the Trump WH and puts out whatever gets resistance clicks. https://t.co/hfOEvTIFUl — Kelb Hull (@CalebJHull) October 3, 2020

We have an early contender for single silliest tweet of the Trump-having-COVID era https://t.co/DdbU2HCEhI — Shadi Hamid (@shadihamid) October 3, 2020

Gabe is now just baselessly speculating himself without even pretending it is coming from a “source.” https://t.co/DNTN8r0t7H — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) October 3, 2020

I mean obviously he’s a bit tired but it appears you’ve watched a different video. Are you aware that individuals with compromised respiratory systems can barely talk? https://t.co/aJOGRORoot — EdAsante (@EdAsante77) October 3, 2020

lol you don’t know what labored breathing is, moron https://t.co/KJbrChSjZA — pill throwing MD (@super_mario_21) October 3, 2020

HE HAS COVID YOU IDIOT…of course his breathing is labored. Have you had it? I have. I couldn’t fucking breathe for months, jackass. And the table was in front of him. What should he do? Levitate above it? What an absolute ghoul you are. https://t.co/oOyGG1EMXr — Amy (@MaybeAmes) October 3, 2020

Lol these people are such clowns https://t.co/NjowSRpxMD — Garage Rope Guy (@BubbaSmollett) October 3, 2020

Honestly thought this was a joke tweet https://t.co/dUQ3INuXMX — Maxim Jacobs, CFA (@MaxJacobsEdison) October 3, 2020

These people are sicker mentally than President Trump is physically. Wow https://t.co/fF5P9C2pVz — Push Past Paralysis (@MarissaMeleske) October 3, 2020

Obama, fatigued, leaning on Resolute desk for support in 2016. Oh my God, Magnum! Do you people know what this means?! Obama was patient zero! https://t.co/YWiBsmxr1g pic.twitter.com/i3Br8e4gWz — Bill Harvey’s Ghost (@TheGhostsGhost) October 3, 2020

Please screenshot this for posterity. These people are so stupid there’s no way this can be real. Yet here we are. https://t.co/KKx3Bg5LnB — Josiah Lippincott (@JLippincott_) October 3, 2020

Dumbest take. Leftists live in an alternate reality. https://t.co/aBrnWD1ncU — Guy Squiggs (@GuySquiggs) October 3, 2020

Just looked at this tweet a second time. His logic is clearly labored. He seems to be leaning on cognitive dissonance for support. And there’s so much fear in his life. https://t.co/KFaYvBd6NJ — ChrissieMayrsBoobs🎈🎈 (@chrissiemayrsb1) October 3, 2020

Gabe, go for a walk. Have a sandwich. Meditate. https://t.co/vyPojRJnbB — Stephen Rodrick (@stephenrodrick) October 3, 2020

I think we watched 2 different videos https://t.co/bnBEHguKf3 — D’orecle (@OkunlolaOre) October 3, 2020

Is this some sort of performance art? You’re completely embarrassing yourself. https://t.co/yhvbnvls6b — Andrew (@AndrewMG77) October 3, 2020

Incredible objective reporting here. A real tribute to the credibility of our media. https://t.co/CwShErmojv — Shawn (@shawn_0707) October 3, 2020

We must have watched two different videos, because to us, the president looked and sounded great. We missed the “fear in his eyes.”

