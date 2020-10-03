Supporters of President Trump took to the streets in Washington on Saturday as the president continues to recover from a COVID-19 diagnosis in Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

“Wow,” Daily Caller Senior Congressional Correspondent Henry Rogers tweeted Saturday. “Washington DC. You don’t see this everyday. A TON of Trump supporters.”

The marchers were part of an event organized by Brandon Straka, the creator of a movement called #Walkaway that encourages voters to reject “identity politics.”

“The #WalkAway Campaign is dedicated to bringing Americans together to #WalkAway from intolerance and societal discord; to leave identity politics behind; and to walk towards unity, civility, respect, and the American ideals of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness for all,” the group’s mission statement explains .

Trump supporters also gathered outside Walter Reed in nearby Bethesda, Maryland, where the president is currently receiving treatment for COVID-19.

“It’s always beautiful to see the president. It’s always beautiful, even with this type of circumstance,” D.C. resident Eleni Dorian told NBC 4 Washington. “He’s going to be OK because God’s in control. I’m sending prayers his way.”

“He’s our president. He’s our boss. We are coming here to support him,” another supporter said.

Trump’s doctors held a press conference Saturday, saying that the medical team is “extremely happy” with the progress that the president is making since testing positive for the virus on Thursday.