https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5f79b9404eb99611d5f0116a
New Caledonia has voted against breaking away from France, according to full provisional results. Support for independence in the South Pacific island territory is growing but is still not strong enou…
The US presidential election is just around the corner but there’s a lot more at stake than just the White House….
Motorists who drive into central London will have until October 2021 to ditch their old diesel or petrol cars before the Ultra Low Emission Zone is expanded across the capital….
Margaret Ferrier has yet to resign from the Commons despite being stripped of the SNP whip and Nicola Sturgeon publicly calling for her to go….
More than 21 million ballots will be mailed in California, more than any state in the nation. Most will arrive this week, though some counties began the process almost two weeks ago….