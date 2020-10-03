https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5f7a53f04eb99611d5f01dd8
White House officials and members of Donald Trump’s medical team indicated the positive reports about his health were being given to keep his spirits up as he battled COVID….
Sally-Anne Huang, High Master of St Paul’s School in south-west London, believes what young people have gone through this year is ‘turning them into a remarkable and powerful generation’….
The Queen highlighted the ‘vital’ public service role the news industry has played amid the Covid crisis in a message, also describing its efforts to support communities as ‘invaluable’….
Experts at Yale University found that coming under attack from rhinovirus – a cause of common cold – jump-starts the body’s antiviral defences. They are investigating if it does the same against Covid…
Rishi Sunak will today launch a £238m back-to-work jobs scheme. The new programme, called JETS, will assist hundreds of thousands of people who lost work as a result of the pandemic….