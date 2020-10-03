https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/trump-campaign-adviser-accuses-biden-utilizing-face-mask-prop?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Trump campaign senior adviser Jason Miller during an interview on ABC’s “This Week” said that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has used face masks like “a prop.”

Miller, who noted that temperature checks are performed and masks are provided to people attending rallies, disagreed with host George Stephanopoulos’ contention that there has been a “cavalier approach to masks and social distancing” at rallies.

Miller said about the Democratic nominee that “too often he’s used the mask as a prop,” and that “he could be 20-30 feet away from the nearest person and still have the mask on. That’s not gonna change anything that’s out there. But also we’ve seen with Joe Biden, I mean we can’t all just stay in our basement for the rest of our lives. We have to get out there and live our lives and take this on, develop the vaccine, develop more therapeutics and defeat it.”

During the first presidential debate, Donald Trump discussed the issue.

“When needed I wear masks,” Trump said. “I don’t wear masks like him,” the president said of Biden. “Every time you see him he’s got a mask. He could be speaking 200 feet away,” Trump said, remarking that Biden “shows up with the biggest mask I’ve ever seen.”

Trump recently revealed that he and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19.

A doctor announced on Sunday that the president could potentially be discharged as early as Monday from Walter Reed Medical Center to continue receiving his treatment from the White House.

The Biden campaign has indicated that the Democratic nominee will debate President Trump at the second presidential debate, Trump’s health permitting.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

