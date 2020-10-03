https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/trump-campaign-announces-operation-maga-president-trump-sidelined-covid?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The Trump campaign on Saturday announced “Operation MAGA,” which is meant to keep the president’s reelection campaign rolling following his positive COVID-19 test.

President Trump recently announced that both he and First Lady Melania Trump had tested positive for COVID-19.

The campaign said that there will be in-person campaign activity featuring figures including Vice President Mike Pence, Donald J. Trump Jr, Eric Trump and Lara Trump following the upcoming vice presidential debate this Wednesday.

“Vice President Pence will begin a swing through key states following Wednesday’s debate in Salt Lake City, Utah,” according to the press release. “Members of the First Family will host live events in battleground states beginning after Wednesday as well. The campaign will also deploy its coalitions, including Women for Trump, Black Voices for Trump, Latinos for Trump, and others, for events in key states.”

Comments from Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien were included in the release.

“Operation MAGA will fire up the entire MAGA universe to keep President Trump’s campaign at full speed until our Commander-in-Chief returns to the campaign trail,” Stepien said. “Vice President Mike Pence, the First Family, our coalitions, and our grassroots supporters will be out in full force to show the real enthusiasm behind the President’s re-election and to show we’re working as hard as he always does.”

the press release also noted that the campaign will host virtual events until the Oct. 7 vice presidential debate, when in-person events will commence.”

Trump on Saturday evening released a video in which he expressed gratitude for the healthcare he’s been receiving at Walter Reed Medical Center as well as the outpouring of support directed towards him.

“I came here, wasn’t feeling so well, I feel much better now,” Trump said. “We’re working hard to get me all the way back. I have to be back because we still have to make America great again. We’ve done an awfully good job of that but we still have steps to go and we have to finish that job and I’ll be back, I think I’ll be back soon.”

There have been more than 7.3 million coronavirus cases so far in the U.S. and more than 209,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

