Trump’s campaign manager, Bill Stepien, has tested positive for the CCP virus, campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh confirmed the news late Friday.

Politico first reported the situation, citing an unnamed senior campaign official.

Stepien is expected to work from home in quarantine.

The news comes after President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump announced in the early hours of Friday that they had tested positive for the virus. Trump emerged from the White House roughly 17 hours following the announcement, making his way to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in a statement that Trump will be working from the presidential offices at Walter Reed over the next few days “out of an abundance of caution.” She also said that Trump “remains in good spirts, has mild symptoms, and has been working throughout the day.”

Stepien was known to have been with the president on Air Force One flying to and from Cleveland, Ohio, for the first presidential debate. White House aide Hope Hicks had also been aboard the aircraft on Tuesday.

News emerged late Thursday that Hicks had tested positive for the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus. Hicks’s case prompted President Trump and the first lady to also be tested for the virus. Hicks had also traveled with the president to Minnesota on Wednesday for a fundraiser and rally.

Stepien replaced former campaign manager Brad Parscale in July. The 42-year-old Stepien was previously the campaign’s deputy manager. For Trump’s 2016 campaign, he had served as a senior political adviser and a national field director. Stepien later served as a White House political director in the Trump administration.

Prior to working under Trump, Stepien worked for former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R), and also had served as manager for Christie’s gubernatorial campaigns in 2009 and in 2013. He also worked for other New Jersey Republican politicians prior becoming involved with Christie’s campaign.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

