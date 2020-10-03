https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/sean-conley-walter-reed-covid-19-diagnosis/2020/10/03/id/990203

The physician for President Donald Trump has come out to clarify his earlier comments on when the president was first diagnosed.

“The morning while summarizing the president’s health, I incorrectly used the term ’72 hours’ instead of ‘day three’ and ’48 hours’ instead of ‘day two’ with regards to his diagnosis and his administration of the polyclonal antibody therapy,” said Sean P. Conley, physician to the president, according to a memo tweeted by CBS News reporter Rebecca Kaplan.

“The president was first diagnosed with COVID-19 on the evening of Thursday, Oct. 1 and had received Regeneron’s antibody cocktail on Friday, Oct. 2,” Conley clarified in a memo.

Conley said early Saturday that Trump was “doing very well.” That report, however, conflicted with a source who said “the president’s vitals over the last 24 hours were very concerning.”

Conflicting reports emerged Saturday about President Trump’s health.

“The next 48 hours will be critical in terms of his care,” the source said, according to NPR.org. “We’re still not on a clear path to a full recovery.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

