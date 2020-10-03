https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/519501-trump-given-second-dose-of-remdesivir-without-complication-but-is-not

White House physician Sean Conley released an update regarding President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump campaign manager tests positive for COVID-19 Trump given Remdesivir as treatment for COVID-19 infection ICE launching billboard campaign highlighting ‘at-large immigration violators’ MORE‘s COVID-19 treatment Saturday night at Walter Reed hospital, stating that the president received a second dose of Remdesivir “without complications.”

The doctor added that while he was cautiously optimistic about Trump’s recovery, the president is “not yet out of the woods.”

The president was administered his first dose of Remdsesivir, an antiviral drug used to treat COVID-19, Friday night at Walter Reed.

“President Trump continues to do well, having made substantial progress since diagnosis,” Conley said, according to memorandum tweeted by White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

“This evening he completed his second dose of Remdesivir, without complication. He remains fever free and off supplemental oxygen with a saturation level between 96 and 98% all day.”

The update is the latest in a series of varying messages that have come out of the Trump administration and White House staff since the president announced he and the first lady were diagnosed with COVID-19 early Friday morning.

Conley on Saturday morning gave a briefing where the physician said that the president was doing “very well”, and described Trump’s symptoms of a mild cough, congestion and fatigue as improving.

“At this time the team and I are extremely happy with the progress the president has made,” Conley told reporters outside Walter Reed Medical Center, where Trump was hospitalized Friday evening. “Thursday, he had a mild cough and some nasal congestion and fatigue, all of which are now resolving and improving.”

However, directly following Conley’s update to reporters, his rosier comments about the president’s health status were undercut by an official who described the president’s condition as “concerning.”

The official, who was identified by the Associated Press as Mark Meadows Mark Randall MeadowsTrump campaign manager tests positive for COVID-19 The Memo: Trump grapples with credibility gap in crisis Overnight Healthcare: President Trump has coronavirus MORE, said at the time that the next 48 hours were “critical” in terms of care the president will receive.

Meadows on Friday painted a different picture of the president’s health, saying that Trump was experiencing “mild symptoms” and that the commander in chief remained energetic and in good spirits.

A similar report from McEnany was issued about the president before he was taken to Walter Reed Friday.

“President Trump remains in good spirits, has mild symptoms, and has been working throughout the day. Out of an abundance of caution, and at the recommendation of his physician and medical experts, the President will be working from the presidential offices at Walter Reed for the next few days. President Trump appreciates the outpouring of support for both he and the First Lady,” McEnany said at the time.

Trump tweeted a video earlier on Saturday from Walter Reed in which he said he was “feeling good” but warned that the next few days of treatment “will be the real test.”

“I came here. Wasn’t feeling so well. I feel much better now,” Trump said in the four-minute video clip.

“We’re working hard to get me all the way back,” he continued. “I have to be back because we still have to make America great again.”

The memorandum continued on to say that Trump had spent the rest of the afternoon conducting business, “and has been up and moving around the medical suite without difficulty.”

“While not yet out of the woods, the team remains cautiously optimistic,” Conley said. “The plan for tomorrow is to continue observation in between doses of Remdesivir, closely monitoring his clinical status while fully supporting his conduct of presidential duties.”

