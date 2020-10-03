https://legalinsurrection.com/2020/10/trump-health-update-president-trumps-medical-team-extremely-happy-with-progress/

“Dr. Sean Dooley says Pres. Trump ‘is in exceptionally good spirits’ and told doctors he felt like he ‘could walk out of here today’

President Trump was diagnosed with COVID-19 approximately 72 hours ago, and on Friday, he was moved to Walter Reed in “an abundance of caution,” reports said.

Saturday morning, Trump’s medical team held a presser in which they assured the nation that the president is doing well and the team is “extremely happy” with his progress.

Dr. Sean Conley, the White House physician, does note that days seven through ten will be most critical in determining the likely course of the president’s illness.

As of now, however, the president is in good spirits, walking around, asking the right questions, and very involved in his care and recovery.

Here are some highlights (you can watch the full presser below):

Doctor Sean Conley says he is “extremely happy” with the progress the President @realDonaldTrump has made since being diagnosed with coronavirus pic.twitter.com/1qFJ5y7JC2 — Team Trump (Text VOTE to 88022) (@TeamTrump) October 3, 2020

NEW: Dr. Sean Conley: “The president’s been fever free for over 24 hours. We remain cautiously optimistic, but he’s doing great.” https://t.co/ogz76xW1yc pic.twitter.com/ECMMOjz00J — ABC News (@ABC) October 3, 2020

Doctor Sean Dooley says President @realDonaldTrump “is in exceptionally good spirits” and this morning he said ‘I feel like I could walk out of here today’ which is very encouraging! pic.twitter.com/U6XDrvW4yE — Team Trump (Text VOTE to 88022) (@TeamTrump) October 3, 2020

NEW: Dr. Sean Dooley says Pres. Trump “is in exceptionally good spirits” and told doctors he felt like he “could walk out of here today.” “The president this morning is not on oxygen, not having difficulty breathing or walking around.” https://t.co/ogz76xW1yc pic.twitter.com/GsEYC2lXRk — ABC News (@ABC) October 3, 2020

Dr. Garibaldi: “Our plan is complete a five-day treatment course for Remdesivir.” “The big plan for today…is to encourage him to eat, to drink, to stay hydrated, to be up out of bed and to be working and doing the things he needs to do to get well.” https://t.co/ogz76xW1yc pic.twitter.com/A36fOkkCDZ — ABC News (@ABC) October 3, 2020

Watch the whole thing: