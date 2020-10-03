https://www.dailywire.com/news/trump-thanks-medical-staff-gives-update-from-walter-reed-i-am-feeling-well

President Donald Trump said that he is “feeling well” in a Saturday afternoon tweet after a team of physicians updated the public on the president’s health.

“Doctors, Nurses and ALL at the GREAT Walter Reed Medical Center, and others from likewise incredible institutions who have joined them, are AMAZING!!!Tremendous progress has been made over the last 6 months in fighting this PLAGUE. With their help, I am feeling well!” Trump tweeted from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center where he is battling the coronavirus.

Trump checked into Walter Reed on Friday after testing positive for the coronavirus on Thursday night. The team of physicians overseeing the president’s care, led by the president’s personal physician Dr. Sean Conley, said that the president is “doing very well” and has been fever-free for 24 hours.

“At this time, the team and I are extremely happy with the progress the President has made. Thursday, he had a mild cough and some nasal congestion and fatigue, all of which are now resolving and improving,” Conley said.

Dr. Sean Dooley, member of the team of doctors looking after Trump at Walter Reed, gave further updates on the president’s condition.

“We have monitored his cardiac function, his kidney function, his liver function, all of those are normal. And the president this morning is not on oxygen, not having difficulty breathing or walking around the White House medical unit upstairs,” Dooley said. “He’s in exceptionally good spirits and, in fact, as we were completing our multidisciplinary rounds this morning, the quote he left us with was, ‘I feel like I could walk out of here today,’ and that was a very encouraging comment from the president.”

Later in the press conference, Conley said that Trump had not received supplemental oxygen Thursday, Friday, or Saturday. The president’s physician also said that Trump is not expected to need oxygen moving forward.

“I don’t want to put a percentage on that but right now all indicators are that he’ll remain off of oxygen going forward,” Conley said.

On Friday, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said that Trump was being moved to Walter Reed as a precautionary measure. Conley backed up McEnany’s statement during the press conference on Saturday, saying that Trump was moved to Walter Reed “because he’s the president of the United States.”

“President Trump remains in good spirts, has mild symptoms, and has been working throughout the day,” McEnany had said. “Out of an abundance of caution, and at the recommendation of his physician and medical experts, the President will be working from the presidential offices at Walter Reed for the next few days. President Trump appreciates the outpouring of support for both he and the First Lady.”

A number of high-ranking United States officials have been diagnosed with the coronavirus in the past week, including three U.S. senators: Ron Johnson (R-WI), Mike Lee (R-UT), and Thom Tillis (R-NC).

