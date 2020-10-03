https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/trumps-physician-says-taken-1st-dose-remdesivir/

(BUSINESS INSIDER) While hospitalized at Walter Reed Medical Center, President Donald Trump has received his first dose of remdesivir — a COVID-19 treatment with emergency FDA authorization — White House physician Sean Conley said in a memo Friday night.

Trump announced that he and First Lady Melania Trump had tested positive for the coronavirus early Friday. The two went into isolation, per CDC guidelines, but later that evening Trump walked across the White House lawn to a helicopter that transferred him to Walter Reed Medical Center. At the time, he was experiencing a fever, cough, congestion, and fatigue, aides told The New York Times.

Conley wrote in the memo that the president is “doing very well,” and he “is not requiring any supplemental oxygen,” adding that Trump completed his first dose of the drug, and is “resting comfortably.”

