https://thenationalpulse.com/breaking/uscis-bans-communists/
U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services has announced that any “intending immigrant who is a member or affiliate of the Communist Party or any other totalitarian party (or subdivision or affiliate), domestic or foreign, is inadmissible to the United States.”
The policy change, occurring October 2nd, would therefore apply to members of the Chinese Communist Party.
The Trump administration’s Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) outlined the policy change, citing affiliation with a “Communist Party or any other totalitarian party” is “inconsistent and incompatible with the Naturalization Oath of Allegiance”:
“In general, unless otherwise exempt, any intending immigrant who is a member or affiliate of the Communist Party or any other totalitarian party (or subdivision or affiliate), domestic or foreign, is inadmissible to the United States,” the press release continues.