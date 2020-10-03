https://thenationalpulse.com/breaking/uscis-bans-communists/

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services has announced that any “intending immigrant who is a member or affiliate of the Communist Party or any other totalitarian party (or subdivision or affiliate), domestic or foreign, is inadmissible to the United States.”

The policy change, occurring October 2nd, would therefore apply to members of the Chinese Communist Party.

The Trump administration’s Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) outlined the policy change, citing affiliation with a “Communist Party or any other totalitarian party” is “inconsistent and incompatible with the Naturalization Oath of Allegiance”:

“On Oct. 2, USCIS issued policy guidance in the USCIS Policy Manual to address inadmissibility based on membership in or affiliation with the Communist Party or any other totalitarian party. Membership in or affiliation with the Communist Party or any other totalitarian party is inconsistent and incompatible with the Naturalization Oath of Allegiance to the United States of America, which includes pledging to “support and defend the Constitution and laws of the United States.”

“In general, unless otherwise exempt, any intending immigrant who is a member or affiliate of the Communist Party or any other totalitarian party (or subdivision or affiliate), domestic or foreign, is inadmissible to the United States,” the press release continues.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

