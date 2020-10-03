https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/watch-live-trumps-physician-holds-press-conference-outside-walter-reed/

“He’s in exceptionally good spirits,” Conley said. “The President has been fever free for over 24 hours. We remain cautiously optimistic, but he’s doing great.”

“At this time, the team and I are extremely happy with the progress the President has made. Thursday he had a mild cough and some nasal congestion, fatigue, all of which are now resolving and improving,” he continued.

The President told doctors he felt “like he could walk out of here” today. He is not on oxygen and isn’t having difficulty breathing. Doctors are encouraging him to eat well and continue working.

Short highlights from the presser…

