Supporters of President Donald Trump flooded the streets of Washington, D.C., on Saturday. There were multiple pro-Trump rallies in and near the nation’s capital, including outside the medical center where the president is recuperating from coronavirus. There was also a clash between Black Lives Matter protesters and Trump supporters.

Soon after Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis, supporters of the president began appearing outside the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, where the commander in chief was admitted for precautionary care. On Saturday, crowds of people wearing MAGA hats and waving American flags lined the street outside Walter Reed. There was a prayer rally held for President Trump outside the medical facility.

There was also an “Unsilent Majority” march organized by the #WalkAway Foundation, a campaign that “encourages and supports those on the Left to walk away from the divisive tenets endorsed and mandated by the Democratic Party of today.”

“Wow. Washington DC. You don’t see this everyday. A TON of Trump supporters,” noted Henry Rodgers, senior congressional correspondent for the Daily Caller.

The WalkAway march went through the streets of Washington, D.C., before ending near the Washington Monument. That is where conservative personalities such as WalkAway founder Brandon Straka, singer Joy Villa, actor Lorenzo Lamas, Maj Toure, Scott Presler, Katie Hopkins, and Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) gave speeches.

There were Black Lives Matter counter-protesters who clashed with the pro-Trump supporters. At one point, there was a physical altercation where U.S. Park Police officers are seen on video shoving people and wrestling one person on the ground.

(Content Warning: Rough language)

Earlier on Saturday, the official D.C. chapter of Black Lives Matter issued a warning to its supporters to “blur faces before posting” photos.

“If you are protesting the MAGA and white supremacist downtown in #DC right now: -most of them are still maskless,” the official Twitter account posted. “Keep your masks on, pass out extras to your comrades – record and take pics of the police, not protestors or your comrades – blur faces before posting.”

The #WalkAway Foundation is a multi-racial organization that encourages people to leave the Democratic Party.

We are walking away from the lies, the false narratives, the fake news, the race-baiting, the victim narrative, the violence, the vandalism, the vitriol. We are walking away from a party driven by hate. We are walking toward patriotism and a new, unified America! We are the future of this great nation!

In August, the WalkAway Foundation held a very large rally in Beverly Hills, California.

