A touching video of a large group of bikers has gone viral for its images of the prayer for President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.

Americans are sending prayers and love to President Trump who has been tweeting out his appreciation:

Going welI, I think! Thank you to all. LOVE!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 3, 2020

The scene below of hundreds of bikers all kneeling to pray is incredible:

[embedded content]

Inspirational! To all my fellow Christians please Pray for our Amazing President @realDonaldTrump & First Lady @FLOTUS 🙏 This gives me Chills!

We love our First family 🙏 https://t.co/D0aBUAIPRa — JamieR {🎗} Army Girl ⭐️⭐️⭐️ TRUMP 88022 (@Jamierodr14) October 3, 2020

Last night, a group of supporters were surprised to see Chief of Staff Mark Meadows who came out of Walter Reed hospital to say that President Trump appreciates their support:

President Trump saw a gathering of supporters outside the Walter Reed Hospital tonight and sent his Chief of Staff Mark Meadows out to thank them.

Mark Meadows walked out of Walter Reed with a bag of chocolates (photo below) from President Trump. He spoke to the group telling them President Trump is doing well:

“POTUS is doing well” pic.twitter.com/1pd3InzFJe — Richard citizen journalist (@DPotcner) October 3, 2020

Another video of the group of well-wishers:

White House Chief of Staff @MarkMeadows just came out of Walter Reed pic.twitter.com/s1bVVHfDwR — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) October 3, 2020

The president sent a small token of thanks so the supporters:

Earlier tonight, Marine One picked up President Trump from the White House and brought him to Walter Reed Hospital where he will stay for a few days:

President Trump tested positive for the coronavirus, and now it’s all hands on deck to make sure he gets the best possible treatment.

NBC broke the news this afternoon that President Trump will be going to Walter Reed Military Medical Center. He is being flown in Marine One for treatment at the medical center, where he will remain for the next few days.

The move was a precautionary measure recommended by the POTUS’s physician, officials said. He allegedly only has mild symptoms. President Trump has also been given the experimental Regeneron antibody cocktail as a precaution.

Marine One landed very close to the White Houe and not on the helipad. Speculation is all across the board about the peculiar landing by Marine One. MSNBC is reporting that there will not be a live feed of President Trump boarding Marine One.

WATCH: Marine One lands on White House lawn to transport President Trump to medical center. pic.twitter.com/Gyaqut7Ah2 — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 2, 2020

President Trump walked to Marine One:

President Trump walks out of the White House under his own power to Marine One before heading to Walter Reed, followed by Mark Meadows pic.twitter.com/Rve6Yqg1IH — Jordan Fabian (@Jordanfabian) October 2, 2020

It is being reported that President Trump will work from the Executive suite at Walter Reed for the “next few days.”

Please pray for President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.

