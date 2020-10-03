http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/LFVvEg-6djY/

FreedomWorks and other activists are hosting a “Get Well Soon Mr. President” prayer rally outside the gates of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Gate 2, on Wisconsin Avenue, in Washington, DC, at 7 p.m. Saturday.

A protester holds a sign outside Walter Reed National Military Medical Center (Matthew Perdie / Breitbart News)

Supporters of the president began gathering early Saturday morning.

Trump supporters gathered outside the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland on Saturday where President Donald Trump is being treated for coronavirus. (Penny Starr/Breitbart News)

The president is spending several days at the center after receiving a positive test for the coronavirus. Trump is staying in the presidential suite at the medical facility and will continue to carry out his duties, according to White House staff.

Doctors said Trump does not have a fever and is not suffering from breathing difficulties.

A huge press presence is also camped out around the center.

