Trump walked out of the White House residence Friday evening clad in a mask, offering a wave and a thumbs up to reporters as he boarded Marine One to travel to the medical center in Bethesda, Md.

The president was able to make the walk under his own power, and he saluted the Marine outside the helicopter door before boarding. Trump was followed by chief of staff Mark Meadows and members of the White House medical unit.

White House physician Sean Conley issued a memorandum Friday saying that Trump “remains fatigued but in good spirits” and received a cocktail of polyclonal antibodies as a precautionary measure after being diagnosed with the novel coronavirus.

