Police in Denton, Texas, are looking for a man seen striking a protester carrying a red and black flag at a Trump parade meetup location.

Denton Police Chief Frank Dixon tweeted photos of a man who allegedly assaulted another man at a Buc-ee’s in that city. He said detectives are investigating the alleged assault and requested witnesses to come forward.

The chief said it is not known if the subject is a local resident as the incident happened at “one of many meet-up locations in the DFW area,” Fox 4 DFW reported.

Twitter user @davenewworld_2 tweeted a video showing a man wearing a black shirt and tan hat arguing with what he called a “peaceful counter-protester.” The protester appeared to be carrying an as-yet-unidentified red and black flag.

A tweet by @DentonLeft, a self-proclaimed anarchist organization, tweeted, “A comrade just got assaulted by the fash.” The tweet also shows a photo by the organizers of “MAGA DRAG the Interstate” showing the Buc-ees as a rally point.

Denton Left describes itself as a “Big tent leftist organization in Denton, TX. We are committed to the unification of communists, socialists, and anarchists into a single force.”

Another Twitter user, Sunny South Dallas AFA @PegasusAFA (Anti-Fascist Action), posted, “Friends of ours were assaulted this morning in Denton.”

Another man tweeted that the physical attack may have been triggered by protesters playing the song “F*ck Donald Trump.”

