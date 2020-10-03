https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/called-another-hate-hoax-months-investigations-authorities-find-no-evidence-althea-bernstein-hate-crime/

Another hoax crime.

In June 18-year-old Althea Bernstein — who is black or mixed — said four white boys attacked her while she was in her car at an intersection in Madison, Wisconsin. The white boys screamed racist slurs at the light-skinned woman. Then they threw lighter fluid and a match at her face.

Madison is one of the most liberal areas in Wisconsin.

The Black Lives Matter-Antifa mob destroyed a statue of an abolitionist and threw it in the lake this week.

Of course, the liberal media ran with the story. Bernstein was interviewed on ABC’s Good Morning America, included in a floor speech by Rep. Joe Kennedy III (D., Mass.), and received a phone call from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

TRENDING: WHO Finally Agrees Our March Analysis was Correct: The WHO’s Early Coronavirus Mortality Rate Was Irresponsibly Overstated and We Called Them Out with The CORRECT NUMBERS!

But it was a hoax.

Federal authorities closed the case on the alleged hate crime saying they found no evidence of a crime.

The Washington Free Beacon reported:

Authorities closed an investigation into an alleged Wisconsin hate crime on June 24, saying they failed to find any evidence that 18-year-old Althea Bernstein was the victim of a racist arson attack, as she claimed. Bernstein made national headlines on June 24 alleging that four white men in Madison lit her on fire, leaving her with burns on her neck and face. The men, she said, had directed a racial slur at her before throwing lighter fluid on her face. The incident was covered by national outlets from CNN to NBC News. But federal authorities now say that they were unable to corroborate the details of her claims. “After reviewing all available evidence, authorities could not establish that the attack, as alleged by the complainant, had occurred,” U.S. attorney Scott Blader said in a Friday statement. A statement from Madison’s chief of police stated that “detectives were unable to corroborate or locate evidence consistent with what was reported.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

