President Trump announced late Thursday evening that he and First Lady Melania tested positive for Covid-19.

As a precautionary measure, the President’s medical team recommended President Trump be taken to Walter Reed for state of the art monitoring.

White House physician Dr. Sean Conley on Saturday said he is “extremely happy” with the progress President Trump has made since being diagnosed with Covid.

“At this time, the team and I are extremely happy with the progress the president has made,” Dr. Sean Conley said.

“Thursday he had a mild cough and some nasal congestion and fatigue, all of which are now resolving and improving,” he added.

Dr. Conley said President Trump has been “fever free for over 24 hours.”

Dr. Sean Dooley said President Trump “is in exceptionally good spirits” and this morning he said ‘I feel like I could walk out of here today’ which is very encouraging!

