https://www.lawenforcementtoday.com/cbp-seizes-more-than-2-6-million-in-narcotics-coming-in-from-mexico/

Calexico, CA – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Calexico, California, El Centro, California, and Brownsville, Texas stations have seized more than $2.6 million worth of narcotics in the past week.

The agents have seized $2 million worth of Fentanyl and Methamphetamine in Calexo, $135,090 worth of meth in El Centro, and $464,729 in Brownsville, Texas.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Calexico port of entry seized approximately 565 pounds of dangerous narcotics. This is valued at more than $2 million dollars according to a press release from the CPB.

A 55-year-old driver of a 2006 Mitsubishi Outlander allegedly attempted to smuggle fentanyl and methamphetamine at approximately 4 a.m. The narcotics were concealed in various places throughout the vehicle. The CBP officers spotted some anomalies and referred the driver and the vehicle for further examination.

The X-ray imaging system operator discovered more anomalies in all four doors, the dashboard, and quarter panels of the Mitsubishi Outlander. The CPB offers then screened the car, and with a K-9. The detector dog alerted the CPB officers to the doors and rear bumper.

The CBP officers searched the Outlander and discovered 20 packages of fentanyl that weighed 48 pounds. They also discovered 121 packages of meth that weighed 517 pounds. These were hidden in the floor of the vehicle, the gas tank, seats and spare tires of the Mitsubishi Outlander.

The officers arrested the male subject immediately. They turned him over to Homeland Security Investigations for further disposition. The CPD officers also seized the vehicle and narcotics.

A fifteen-minute drive north will bring us to El Centro, California. This is located in Southern California in the Imperial Valley.

There the El Centro Sector Border Patrol Agents were able to seize 78.6 pounds of crystal meth in two separate instances but in less than twelve hours according to the CBP press statement.

The first instance occurred at 1:30 p.m. An 18-year-old man drove a tan Toyota Solara toward the Highway 86 checkpoint. In the primary inspection lane, a Border Patrol K-9 detection team was alerted by the vehicle. The agents directed the driver of the Solara to enter the secondary inspection area.

Inside the rear quarter panels on both sides of the Solara were packages. The white crystal like substance inside the packages was tested by a narcotics test kit.

The kit said the contents of the bag were positive for characteristics of meth. The driver was arrested, and agents took him to a detention area. The total weight of the meth was approximately 68.04 pounds. This is an estimated street value of $135,090.

El Centro Sector turned the driver, the vehicle and the narcotics to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

Then, at 1 a.m., agents responded to two people who had made an illegal entry into the U.S. There was an abandoned construction worker vest on the ground.

The agents grabbed the vest and discovered multiple plastic wrapped packages inside the vest. The agents took the vest and the contents into the Calexico Border Patrol to process it. The substance inside tested positive as meth.

It weighed 10.58 pounds with an estimated value of $23,805. The narcotics were turned over to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

In the last week, CBP agents and officers seized over 1,000LBS of hard drugs, including:

Meanwhile, on the eastern side of the border in Brownsville, Texas, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Veterans International Bridge found a load of alleged methamphetamine in a blue 2006 BMW 325iA.

Port Director Tater Ortiz of the Brownsville Port of Entry said in the press release:

“Our officers remain committed to keeping our borders secure and their efforts led to this important seizure of narcotics,” said Port Director Tater Ortiz, Brownsville Port of Entry.

A 35-year-old male, who is a United States citizen, applied for entry into the U.S. He was accompanied by another 38-year-old guy who was also a U.S. citizen. They drove a blue 2006 BMW 325iA.

They were sent for a secondary questioning. The Custom and Border Protection officers used a non-intrusive imaging system. With the help of this system, the officers discovered 10 packages. These packages were loaded with methamphetamine. There was a total of 23.25 pounds of alleged crystal ice. The estimated street value $464,729.

The CBP officers seized the meth, along with the vehicle. They arrested the driver and the passenger. The CBP officers turned the two men into the custody of Homeland Security Investigations special agents for further investigation.



The CBP-enforcement-statistics shows the fiscal year of the U.S. Border Patrol Nationwide for drug seizures. The year goes from October 2019 to September 30, 2020.

A total of 19,053 pounds of meth that were confiscated last year. This is a massive increase from the 2019 fiscal year, where the number was 14,434 pounds confiscated. That’s a whopping 32 percent increase for meth coming across American borders. The month with the highest seizures was August 2020 with 2,438 pounds of meth, followed by October of 2019 which had 2,313.

For Fentanyl, the fiscal year brought in 707 pounds, compared to the year before where 226 pounds were confiscated. That’s a 212.8 percent increase from the year prior. The month for the highest seizures last year was November of 2019 with 36 confiscations. It was followed closely by October 2019, March 2020, and July 2020, which had 35 seizures of the deadly drug.

This is not unusual, as most meth found in the U.S. comes from drug cartels to the south. Border Patrol agents reportedly seize 10 to 20 times more meth today than they did 10 years ago according to AddictionCenter.com. As we have seen above, they are typically hidden aboard vehicles trying to cross border checkpoints.

Meth can cost anywhere from three dollars to $500 per gram, and almost 100 percent pure. In rural America and the west, people die of meth related overdoses at almost twice the rate of heroin overdoses. Since most hits cost about five dollars, and a gram contains four hits, a gram can cost between $20 to $60.

According to americanaddictioncenter.com the border cities with the highest meth problems are in Arizona.

Phoenix and Mesa the pack at one and two on list. 15.1 percent of the population uses meth in Phoenix, and 14.1 percent of the population in Mesa uses it. Rounding up the list at number ten is Tuscan, Arizona where 13.4 use it.

Fresno, California is in the middle of the list, with the population who use meth at 13.8 percent. Arlington, Texas has 13.4 percent of the population addicted to meth.

What border crisis? US Coast Guard seizes $216 million dollars’ worth of drugs bound for Florida.

September 24, 2020 – FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – Despite what Democrats might tell you, we have a massive border crisis underway… and it’s flooding our communities with drugs.

The United States Coast Guard seized a large number of drugs over the time span of two weeks. The estimated street value for the drugs seized is over $200 million dollars.

Credit US Coast Guard

The Coast Guard cutter, the Harriet Lane, came into port in Fort Lauderdale, Florida with a large cache of seized drugs. The ship was able to secure 12,100 pounds of cocaine and 5,759 pounds of marijuana.

The Coast Guard advised that the drug seizures were from ongoing operations that lasted around two weeks. They estimated the street value of the drugs at $216 million dollars.

The drugs were seized, according to Fox News from:

“12 separate law enforcement cases by two Coast Guard vessels, three U.S. Navy vessels, and two British Royal Navy vessels in both the Eastern Pacific Ocean and the Caribbean Sea.”

Although there is little more information that has been released regarding the drugs seized during this operation, there have been other busts in the south Florida area, this time from the Customs and Border Patrol.

In August, the US Customs and Border Protection, Air and Marine Operations, Homeland Security Investigations, the Federal Aviation Administration, and CBP Field operations performed an investigation on a suspicious aircraft.

The Air and Marine Operations from Fort Lauderdale were informed that this aircraft was part of an ongoing investigation and needed further investigation. Federal authorities moved in and grounded the flight for further inspection.

The Air and Marine Operations authorities located:

“18 assault/bolt action rifles with optics, six shotguns, 58 semi-automatic pistols, $20,312 in U.S. currency, and $2,618.53 in endorsed checks.”

All of the items were seized as evidence and the Homeland Security Investigations authorities placed two Venezuelan nationals under arrest. They learned that the aircraft was supposed to be headed to St. Vincent.

In another bust, CBP announced that they had located and seized 8.5 pounds of cocaine from an express consignment carrier while at the Miami International Airport. CBP estimates the street value of the drugs to be $100,000.00.

The CBP Port director for the Miami International Airport, Christopher D Maston, said:

“Transnational criminal organizations will stop at nothing to get illicit contraband into our country, and we must stay one step ahead of them to deter their activities. Our officers are dedicated to keeping drugs and other paraphernalia out of our country and out of our communities.”

CBP reported that they were performing inspections of inbound consignment packages that were coming from Columbia and contained Moringa. Moringa is a plant that comes from areas of India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan. The plant is used for food in those regions.

CBP officers inspected these packages and noted something that did not seem to belong. Officers located a green powder and a black tar substance that were in the packages containing the Moringa.

They seized the substances and sent them to a lab for testing. In April, the tests came back which showed the substances were cocaine.

MANHATTAN, NY –On September 1st, the Mexico’s Secretaria de Marina, the Mexican Navy, intercepted a boat filled with cocaine that was bound for New York. The boat was stopped by Mexican authorities off of the Mexican State of Quintana Roo.

Photos courtesy of the DEA

In speaking of the major cocaine bust and the partnerships the law enforcement community has with the Mexican authorities, DEA Special Agent in Charge Raymond Donovan spoke of the seizure, saying:

“Law enforcement thwarted cartel plans to saturate the American drug market with cocaine by intercepting over three tons of cocaine heading towards American towns.

This international enforcement operation has saved lives and reemphasized law enforcement’s commitment to keeping America safe from drug trafficking, drug abuse, and violent crime.”

The Acting Manhattan US Attorney, Audrey Strauss said:

“As alleged, these defendants are responsible for the attempted importation of more than three tons of cocaine into the United States. Thanks to the work of the DEA and the Mexican Navy, the shipment was interdicted and the defendants are in custody and facing federal prosecution.”

Homeland Security New York Special Agent in Charge, Peter Fitzhugh added:

“Cartels continue to operate with no regard for laws or human life, trafficking tons of deadly narcotics across the border and using bribery and intimidation to further their reach with government officials. With HIS’s continued partnership with DEA’s Strike Force, three more alleged drug trafficking defendants will now face justice and three tons of cocaine will not reach our communities.”

This drug interception and the arrest of three people occurred when the Mexican Navy spotted and tracked a boat that was going through the Caribbean Sea headed toward the Mexican city of Chetumal and the village of Mahaual. For whatever reason, this boat acted in a manner which brought suspicion and the Mexican authorities decided to investigate.

The Mexican Navy caught up to the vessel which was 85 nautical miles off of the coast of Quintana Roo. When they caught the boat, they boarded and searched it, finding approximately 2,960 kilograms of cocaine.

As a result of the drug seizure, the Mexican authorities took the three occupants into custody which were later turned over to US federal law enforcement.

The occupants of the boat, Raymundo Montoya-Lopez, Abraham Alfonso Garcia-Montoya, and Felizardo Diaz-Hernandez, were all turned over to federal authorities in the United States for prosecution.

All three people are from Sinaloa, Mexico and have been charged with conspiring to import cocaine into the United States. This charge carries a minimum sentence of 10 years with a maximum of life if they are convicted.

New York State Police Superintendent Keith Corlett said of the seizure and arrest:

“The combined efforts of federal, state and local law enforcement, along with authorities in Mexico, have put this operation out of business and disrupted the transport of thousands of kilos of cocaine to our streets. This case continues our commitment and partnership to identify, arrest, and prosecute anyone who tries to sell these dangerous drugs in our communities.”

New York Police Commissioner Dermot Shea also weighed in, saying:

“This case is another illustration of our joint, ongoing responsibilities in eradicating international drug trafficking. Our NYPD officers, working with our law enforcement partners and federal prosecutors, follow the facts anywhere in the world to achieve justice, in this case interdicting nearly three tons of cocaine off the coast of Mexico.”

Of course, this is yet another example of dangerous drugs coming from Mexico and, in at least this case, attempted to be brought into the United States. This is something that President Trump has spoken about on many occasions and the democratic leaders all say this is not happening.

BUFFALO, NY – On August 10th, federal agents with the US Customs and Border Protection selected a shipment which was supposed to be seven skids of lighting for additional examination. Upon further inspection, agents discovered almost two tons of marijuana at the Peace Bridge.

While performing the inspection, they located 14 wooden pallets which contained numerous cardboard boxes. Inside of the boxes were vacuum-sealed packages of marijuana. Agents weighed the drug which showed it to be a total of 3,836 pounds. Federal agents estimated the street value of the drug to be more than $8 million dollars.

Courtesy of CBP.gov

Jennifer De La O, the Port Director, commented on the seizure:

“These CBP Officers have remained vigilant and engaged as travel restrictions at the border continue. They have never let their guard down and their discovery of another large marijuana seizure exemplifies their dedication to the CBP mission.”

The U.S Customs and Border Protection reports that they have seen numerous drug seizures along the border with Canada, and specifically in the Buffalo field office. They report from October 1st, 2019, through August 10th, 2020, they have seized more than 1,500 narcotics weighing over 27,000 pounds.

This drug bust was not the largest reported out of the Buffalo field office this year. On June 25th, agents at the Peace Bridge seized 9,472 pounds of marijuana that was located in a commercial shipment that was supposed to contain storage containers.

Courtesy of CBP.gov

CBP reported that a 26-year-old male who is a citizen of India and a Canadian Permanent Resident, was driving a commercial vehicle pulling a tractor trailer.

The driver declared that he was hauling shipping containers. An inspection scan was performed on the truck, and the CBP officers noticed some oddities within the storage bins. After a tailgate exam, they discovered vacuumed packages which appeared to be marijuana.

In completing a manual search of the vehicle and contents, they discovered 55 wooden pallet boxes that held marijuana in them. The total weight of the seizure was 9,482 pounds, with an estimated street value of $20 million dollars. CBP notes that this is the second largest drug seizure recorded on the northern border and ranks at 23rd for the entire United States.

Port director Jennifer De La O commented once again:

“This was an excellent job by our officers from start to finish. From recognizing a shipment that needed further screening, to the identification of the anomaly during the secondary scan, to the coordination with our partners at Homeland Security Investigations (HIS) our officers are committed to intercepting these illicit drugs from being smuggled in.”

The driver, who was not identified, was referred for federal prosecution which was accepted by the US Attorney’s Office. The man was charged with possessing with the intent to distribute 1,000 kilograms or more of marijuana, and importation of marijuana into the United States.

U.S. Attorney Kennedy stated:

“For the third time in as many weeks, the diligence of US Customs and Border Protection Officers has resulted in the seizure of literally tons of illegal controlled substance destined for our country.”

He added:

“In just three weeks, CBP officers have prevented thousands of pounds of illicit drugs, valued at nearly $30,000,000, from entering our country. We will remain vigilant to protect our border from those who seek to profit from the importation of these illegal substances, as they not only fuel the violent drug trafficking organizations who distribute them but jeopardize the health and well-being of those, including minors, who use them. Because the health, safety, and security of every American matters, do too do our borders.”

Kevin Kelly, the HSI Special Agent in Charge said:

“The resurgence of large-scale illicit marijuana seizures is alarming and brazen given the public health crisis. HSI and CBP will always work together to thwart and deter those criminal organizations that attempt to exploit our borders.”

