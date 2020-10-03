https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/10/03/whats-the-point-here-abc-news-journo-presents-an-acosta-esque-take-on-answer-provided-by-trumps-doctor/

We told you earlier that doctors who have been treating President Trump at Walter Reed Medical Center held a press conference to discuss his condition. White House physician, Dr. Sean Conley, said the president is “doing very well” and is on no supplemental oxygen and no longer has a fever.

Dr. Conley’s answer to one question had ABC News chief White House correspondent Jonathan Karl adding a follow-up comment that has caught some attention:

Wait, what?

Should Trump have been at Walter Reed since January of 2017? Yeah, we’re confused too.

We’re not quite sure. It sounds like an attempted burn but there was no butane in the lighter.

We shouldn’t be surprised anymore, and yet each day brings with it fresh reasons to roll our eyes.

