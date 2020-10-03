https://justthenews.com/world/asia/virologists-mother-reportedly-arrested-chinese-government?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The mother of Dr. Li-Meng Yan—a virologist who said that COVID-19 was purposefully created and released by the Chinese Communist Party—has reportedly been arrested in China.

Yan has previously appeared on Fox New’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight” and said that the virus was man-made.

Chinese Communist Party dissident Miles Guo mentioned the arrest during an appearance alongside Stephen Bannon on an episode of War Room Pandemic.

“According to Mr. Miles Guo, the CCP arrested Dr. Limeng Yan’s mother in mainland China, allegedly as a retribution on Dr. Yan, the Hong Kong virologist, Chinese Whistleblower and CCP COVID-cover-up debunker,” according to gnews.org, a website that the National Pulse describes as “Guo’s media outlet.”

President Trump recently announced that he and his wife Melania Trump had tested positive for the virus. During a press conference on Sunday a doctor said that the President could be discharged from Walter Reed Medical Center as soon as Monday to continue his treatment at the White House.

