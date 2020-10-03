https://www.dailywire.com/news/white-house-doctor-releases-new-statement-noting-changes-in-trump-health-status

White House physician Sean Conley, D.O., released a statement on President Donald Trump’s health late on Saturday night, noting that the president has made significant improvements since being diagnosed with the coronavirus.

“President Trump continues to do well, having made substantial progress since diagnosis,” Conley wrote in a statement. “This evening he completed his second does of Remdesivir without complication. He remains fever-free and off supplemental oxygen with a saturation level between 96 and 98% all day.”

“He spent most of the afternoon conducting business, and has been up and moving about the medical suite without difficulty,” the statement continued. “While not yet out of the woods, the team remains cautiously optimistic.”

“The plan for tomorrow is to continue observation in between doses of Remdesivir, closely monitoring his clinical status while fully supporting his conduct of presidential duties,” the statement concluded.

The update comes after Trump released a video on Saturday afternoon from Walter Reed Medical Center that showed him to be in good spirits.

“I want to begin by thanking all of the incredible medical professionals — the doctors, the nurses, everybody — at Walter Reed Medical Center, I think it’s the finest in the world, for the incredible job they’ve been doing,” Trump began. “I came here, wasn’t feeling so well, I feel much better now. We’re working hard to get me all the way back, I have to be back because we still have to Make America Great Again, we’ve done an awfully good job of that, but we still have steps to go and we have to finish that job, and I’ll be back, I think I’ll be back soon.”

“And I look forward to finishing up the campaign the way it was started and the way we’ve been doing and the kind of numbers that we’ve been doing, we’ve been so proud of it,” Trump continued. “But this was something that happened, and it’s happened to millions of people all over the world, and I’m fighting for them, not just in the U.S., I’m fighting for them all over the world.”

“We’re gonna beat this coronavirus or whatever you want to call it and we’re gonna beat it soundly,” Trump continued. “So many things have happened, if you look at the therapeutics, which I’m taking right now — some of them — and others are coming out soon that are looking like, frankly they’re miracles, if you want to know the truth. They’re miracles.”

Trump said that although he is “starting to feel good” he know that the next few days are going to be “the real test” in fighting the coronavirus, which originated in China.

