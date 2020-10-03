https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/white-house-physician-late-night-update-president-trump-not-supplemental-oxygen/

President Trump is “doing very well” after being transported to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland and is not on supplemental oxygen, White House Physician Sean Conley reported in a public letter late Friday night on the President’s COVID-19 China coronavirus infection.

Trump tweeted late Friday, “Going welI, I think! Thank you to all. LOVE!!!”

Going welI, I think! Thank you to all. LOVE!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 3, 2020

The letter was released by White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany:

I release the following with the permission of President Donald J. Trump. This afternoon, in consultation with specialists from Walter Reed and Johns Hopkins University, I recommended movement of the President up to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for further monitoring. This evening I am happy to report that the President is doing very well. He is not requiring any supplemental oxygen, but in consultation with specialists we have elected to initiate Remdesivir therapy. He has completed his first dose and is resting comfortably.

The letter followed a report Friday night by CNN that stated Trump was having trouble breathing:

“Jim Acosta just now on CNN: “I talked to a Trump campaign advisor a short while ago that said this is serious. That the president has been having some trouble breathing, that he’s been very fatigued today, very tired.”

Jim Acosta just now on CNN: “I talked to a Trump campaign advisor a short while ago that said this is serious. That the president has been having some trouble breathing, that he’s been very fatigued today, very tired.” pic.twitter.com/PciehG4IUg — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 3, 2020

Fox reported a denial of the CNN report by an unnamed senior administration official, “NEW: A Senior Administration Official insists that President Trump is not having difficulty breathing, and he called reports that POTUS is having a hard time breathing “downright disgraceful.” — via @KristinFisher”

NEW: A Senior Administration Official insists that President Trump is not having difficulty breathing, and he called reports that POTUS is having a hard time breathing “downright disgraceful.” — via @KristinFisher — Sean Langille (@SeanLangille) October 3, 2020

