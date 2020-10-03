https://www.dailywire.com/news/wh-releases-photos-of-trump-grinding-away-at-work-while-in-hospital

The White House released photos on Saturday night that showed President Donald Trump working hard while being confined to Walter Reed Medical Center following his coronavirus diagnosis late this week.

Ben Williamson, White House Senior Communications Advisor, tweeted out one of the photographs of Trump, writing: “The guy’s a machine. @realDonaldTrump getting work in at Walter Reed.”

The guy’s a machine. @realDonaldTrump getting work in at Walter Reed. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/yX1eeUqt7h — Ben Williamson (@_WilliamsonBen) October 4, 2020

Judd Deere, Deputy Assistant to the President, shared another photograph on Twitter, writing: “The man never stops working!”

White House physician Sean Conley, D.O., released a statement on the president’s health late on Saturday night, noting that the president has made significant improvements over the last couple of days.

“President Trump continues to do well, having made substantial progress since diagnosis,” Conley wrote in a statement. “This evening he completed his second does of Remdesivir without complication. He remains fever-free and off supplemental oxygen with a saturation level between 96 and 98% all day.”

“He spent most of the afternoon conducting business, and has been up and moving about the medical suite without difficulty,” the statement continued. “While not yet out of the woods, the team remains cautiously optimistic.”

“The plan for tomorrow is to continue observation in between doses of Remdesivir, closely monitoring his clinical status while fully supporting his conduct of presidential duties,” the statement concluded.

