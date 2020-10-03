https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/right-march-provided-evidence-coronavirus-mortality-rate-grossly-overstated-today-finally-came-conclusion/

On March 17, 2020 The Gateway Pundit first reported on the controversial Ethiopian politician and Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus , and his irresponsible and completely inaccurate fear mongering.



Tedros claimed in a press conference in early March that the fatality rate for the coronavirus was 3.4% — many multiples that of the fatality rate of the common flu which is estimated to be around 0.1%.

This egregiously false premise led to the greatest global pandemic panic in world history.

The Director General of the WHO spoke on March 3, 2020 and shared this related to the coronavirus:

While many people globally have built up immunity to seasonal flu strains, COVID-19 is a new virus to which no one has immunity. That means more people are susceptible to infection, and some will suffer severe disease. Globally, about 3.4% of reported COVID-19 cases have died. By comparison, seasonal flu generally kills far fewer than 1% of those infected.

Here is the video of Dr. Ghebreyesus’s remarks.

We knew at the time that the WHO leader’s coronavirus death rate number of 3.4% was false and we were the first and only news service to point this out back in early March.

This was simply not accurate and we could prove it!

Here is a summary of what we reported:

The Gateway Pundit reported, that the coronavirus fatality rate reported by the liberal mainstream media was completely inaccurate and the actual rate more like a typical seasonal flu – the media was lying again.

The false reporting of the coronavirus fatality rate at 3.4% in the media started with the statements made by the WHO in early March.

The Gateway Pundit reported, according to CDC numbers, in the US in the 2019-2020 flu season, there were 222,552 confirmed cases of the flu from testing and an estimated 36 million flu cases in the United States.

There were 22,000 estimated deaths from the flu as reported by the CDC.

Note that the number of deaths from the flu in the US are based on actual data.

The number of individuals who contracted the flu is an estimate.

There is no way to know how many people in the US had the flu in a given flu season because many cases are not severe and people do not have a test taken to confirm they had the flu. They believe their symptoms are minor and go on with their normal lives thinking they had a cold or something similar. Because of this, the CDC estimated 36 million people had the flu in this past flu season.

The rate of the number of individuals who died from the flu to the number of individuals who were estimated to have had the flu is 0.1% (22,552 / 36 million). This is an estimate and the amount used above by the Director General of the WHO as the mortality rate for the flu.



The WHO did not compare ‘apples to apples’.

We reviewed the WHO’s data and statements and determined that the fatality rate for the China coronavirus does not include those who had the coronavirus but were not sick enough to seek medical attention or be tested. This is why the flu fatality rate is 0.1% and the coronavirus fatality rate was reported at 3.4%!

The two rates are like comparing apples to oranges. By doing so, the coronavirus fatality rate was overstated when compared to the flu.

The WHO and liberal media created a worldwide crisis and panic by falsely comparing the two numbers!

Then the WHO, US medical elites including Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx used ridiculous and fraudulent models to lock down the record Trump economy.

The Gateway Pundit writers Jim and Joe Hoft absolutely nailed this back in March. We went on with Alex Jones on InfoWars to discuss our analysis at the time:

We were attacked for our reporting and ridiculed by the far-left for “downplaying the danger of the spread of [the] coronavirus in the US.”

On Friday time proved us right.

A couple of days ago the CDC came out with updated numbers indicating as we noted in March that the China coronavirus is much like the flu:

CDC estimated survival rates by age:

0 to 19: 99.997%

20 to 49: 99.98%

50 to 69: 99.5%

70+: 94.6% https://t.co/9UrhHFqVhM — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) September 22, 2020

And on Friday, more than a half a year after our initial report in March, the WHO released new numbers that indicate that the China coronavirus has mortality similar to the flu:

Umm what? The @who now estimates that 750,000,000 people have gotten the ro? Which, at 1 million death, would put the death rate at 1 in 750 (even with overcounting, etc) – or 0.13%. That’s the lowest estimate I’ve ever seen. Say it with me: IT’S THE FLU. pic.twitter.com/tDzHsTVw78 — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) October 3, 2020

China, the WHO and the medical elites in the US created this global economic meltdown based on fraudulent numbers and bogus models.

We knew it and we pointed it out and we were attacked.

We were the first and only to point this out. We did so because we figured out the lies.

And now the WHO finally admitted that our initial numbers were correct!



