This is the modern day Democrat Party.

Ghoulish Democrat Jenna Wadsworth, who is running for North Carolina Commissioner of Agriculture, celebrated President Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis in a video she posted on Twitter Friday morning.

Wadsworth sees great humor in President Trump’s diagnosis with Coronavirus.

This is how Democrats see their political opponents today — with deep seated hatred.

It’s no longer about a battle of ideas — It’s about pure hatred.

Jenna Wadsworth later deleted this tweet.

Cheering President Trump’s diagnosis is funny?

Smug Jenna Wadsworth deleted this tweet in which she was celebrating the #TrumpHasCovid diagnosis when she got called out. Is this really the kind of person who best represents NC Agriculture and farm families? #ncpol pic.twitter.com/5NoXAgPxsA — Sara NC ❤️🇺🇸 (@brightislandusa) October 2, 2020

