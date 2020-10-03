https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/john-zogby-zogby-analytics-debate-pollster/2020/10/03/id/990190

President Donald Trump is in a dead heat with Democrat nominee Joe Biden, according to the latest John Zogby Strategies poll.

Biden currently leads President Donald Trump 49%-47%, which is within the poll’s margin of errir, and 4% of likely voters unsure. The previous Zogby poll released Aug. 29 showed Biden ahead by 6 points, while the poll released July 8 showed Biden leading by 7 points.

Among Democrats, Biden has a 91%-8% lead, as well as a 60%-35% edge among voters ages 18-29. That is in addition to a 50%-45% advantage with those ages 30-49 and 56%-41% lead with women.

The former vice president also has a lead among Black voters with an 81%-11% lead and Hispanics at 61%-34% advantage. Biden also has a sizable lead with moderates with a 58%-36% edge.

Trump and Biden were tied among independents with 12% of voters undecided. The poll was launched before the president was hospitalized.

The survey was a random sample online taken Friday beginning after 7 p.m. and has an overall margin of sampling error of plus or minus 3.2 percentage points.

