https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/2-college-students-plummet-4-floors-taking-selfie-rooftop-party/

(ABC NEWS) Two college students have been hospitalized after plummeting four stories while they were allegedly trying to take a selfie at a rooftop party, according to ABC News’ Philadelphia station WPVI.

The incident occurred at approximately 2 a.m. on Saturday morning when police say some Temple University students were partying and drinking on a rooftop in North Philadelphia when two women, who were reportedly trying to take a selfie together, somehow ended up falling off of the roof and landed in an alleyway four floors below.

One of the students suffered leg and ankle injuries and the other is in critical but stable condition with injuries to multiple parts of her body, according to WPVI.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

