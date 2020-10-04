https://www.lifenews.com/2020/10/02/mazie-hirono-amy-coney-barrett-cant-be-objective-because-shes-a-christian/

Pro-abortion Democrat Sen. Mazie Hirono showed her anti-Catholic bias again this week when she questioned the integrity of Judge Amy Coney Barrett and her faith.

Barrett, who is conservative, Catholic and pro-life, is President Donald Trump’s third nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court. If the U.S. Senate confirms her, she would fill the seat of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, an idol of abortion activists, and solidify a 6-3 conservative majority on the high court.

Democrat leaders and their allies in the abortion industry already are attacking her for her conservative beliefs and her family. Barrett is the mother of seven children, including two who were adopted and one with special needs.

Speaking on MSNBC’s Morning Joe this week, Hirono questioned how Barrett could be a fair judge if she holds such strong religious views against abortion, Breitbart reports.

The Hawaii senator said Barrett’s faith is “immaterial,” but then she attacked the judge for living out her faith convictions.

“The issue is whether she can separate her deeply held views on issues like abortion, LGBTQ rights, whether she can separate her deeply held views from her ability to be fair and objective as a justice sitting there for years making decisions that impact all of our lives, starting with the Affordable Care Act,” Hirono said.

Host Joe Scarborough asked, “So, your suggestion is that if she just interprets the law, based upon the law, which she has said that’s what she does if she can interpret the law based on that and not actually legislate from the bench, then you have no problem with her faith at all?”

Hirono said her concern is about following precedent.

“I have concerns about her willingness to, you know, to overturn Supreme Court precedent,” she said. “Roe v. Wade is a previous Supreme Court decision. That’s a precedent. So, I would like to know because she has expressed a willingness to overturn precedent based on her own view of the Constitution. I think it is really important for the American people to understand what those parameters will be because there are a lot of Supreme Court precedents that she could overturn based on what she’s laid out for us.”

In other words, her concern is that Barrett will not follow Democrats’ modern interpretation of the Constitution, which, they believe, supports the killing of unborn babies in abortions for any reason through all nine months of pregnancy.

Hirono has been criticized for anti-Catholic bias in the past as well. In 2019, U.S. Senate leaders introduced a resolution to rebuke her and Sen. Kamala Harris after they criticized a federal judicial nominee because of his affiliation with the Knights of Columbus, a Catholic society that does a lot of charity work for pro-life pregnancy centers.

Pro-life advocates hope and abortion activists fear that Barrett could lead to the undoing of Roe v. Wade and help restore protections for unborn babies. Earlier this week, news broke that Barrett signed a letter in 2006 that described abortion as “barbaric” and called for an end to Roe.

Barrett is a judge on the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals and a former clerk of the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia. Like Scalia, she has been described as an “originalist” judge. Though her judicial rulings on abortion are few, she did rule in support of two Indiana pro-life laws during her time on the Seventh Circuit.

Barrett was a member of the Notre Dame University Faculty for Life Group from 2010 to 2016, and she received an award from the Thomas More Society, a pro-life Catholic legal group, in 2018.

She also has made several statements about the value of babies in the womb. According to the Law and Crime blog, Barrett signed a public letter in 2015 that emphasized “the value of human life from conception to natural death.” She also said she believes that life begins at conception.

Pro-life leaders have praised her as an excellent choice for the court.

The U.S. Senate scheduled her confirmation hearing for Oct. 12.

