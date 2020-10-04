https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/10/04/ben-rhodes-bragging-about-his-3-year-old-daughter-dancing-in-a-mask-in-80-degree-heat-to-shame-trump-backfires-bigly/

Ben Rhodes thought telling Twitter that he forced his three-year-old daughter to wear a mask outside dancing in 80-degree heat was somehow a dunk on people who don’t want to wear masks. Particularly people in the White House.

This was not the slam Ben thought it was.

This editor’s 13-year-old son laughed his arse off watching the video of Ben Rhodes weeping the night Trump won the election.

These people.

HE’S THE VICTIM.

This proves he doesn’t get the point that using his daughter to make a political statement is what people were dropping bombs on him over. Not that his daughter was forced to wear a mask. Obama sure could pick ’em.

Oh, and about that temperature:

We suppose Ben’s daughter could have been dancing somewhere else?

There it is.

Odd that we had to spell it out for him.

Annnd we’re officially dead now.

Thanks, Twitter person.

The moral of the story, boys and girls.

Right there.

***

Related:

They’ve got him THIS TIME! Andrew Feinberg’s big SCOOP on pics of Trump working just makes him look DESPERATELY insane

‘Yamiche is still NOT a journalist’: Yamiche Alcindor SLAMMED for deliberately taking Melania Trump out of context to push ugly smear

‘Sometimes it’s GOOD to just shut up’: Jennifer Rubin’s UGLY attack on Melania Trump BACKFIRES in a glorious fashion

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...