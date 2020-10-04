https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/10/04/ben-rhodes-bragging-about-his-3-year-old-daughter-dancing-in-a-mask-in-80-degree-heat-to-shame-trump-backfires-bigly/

Ben Rhodes thought telling Twitter that he forced his three-year-old daughter to wear a mask outside dancing in 80-degree heat was somehow a dunk on people who don’t want to wear masks. Particularly people in the White House.

This was not the slam Ben thought it was.

My three year old daughter just did an outdoor ballet class in 80 degree heat where all the kids wore masks the whole time. Three year olds being more responsible than the White House. — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) October 3, 2020

This editor’s 13-year-old son laughed his arse off watching the video of Ben Rhodes weeping the night Trump won the election.

These people.

Everyone dropping bombs over my daughter wearing a mask is proving the point. What planet are you living on? — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) October 4, 2020

HE’S THE VICTIM.

This proves he doesn’t get the point that using his daughter to make a political statement is what people were dropping bombs on him over. Not that his daughter was forced to wear a mask. Obama sure could pick ’em.

Oh, and about that temperature:

Dude, did y’all commute to Jacksonville for ballet? The high was in the 60s in DC yesterday. pic.twitter.com/AAQocgt17q — Save Ferris (@SaveFerris14) October 4, 2020

We suppose Ben’s daughter could have been dancing somewhere else?

I’m so sorry for the three year-olds. They gave little to zero risk. Sounds like abuse to me. — *LOVE!!!* 🎃 Mom 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@reesefamily06) October 4, 2020

Well that’s just silly, because we all know a 3 year old is so mask responsible. Stop clowning — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) October 4, 2020

Why would you make her do that?! 3 Years Old!?!?! I don’t believe your statement is coming off here as you planned. — Jlisa (@Jlisa42067) October 4, 2020

Your three year old is probably smarter than you. But nice attempt at writing more fiction. — FallingDebris (@VolatileAmine) October 4, 2020

Normal people don’t exploit their children as political props… — SlightStrider (@slightstrider) October 4, 2020

There it is.

Odd that we had to spell it out for him.

My 11year old twins played tennis all summer without masks and never got sick. I’m pretty sure they had more fun. — whatsthepoint (@iusedtobenicer) October 4, 2020

Your uptick in bitterness must mean they are close. — Da Bears (@Northsiders1985) October 4, 2020

Mmmmh. Them ballariner’s weren’t no bigger than a squirrel. pic.twitter.com/QH6mZtuF5C — 100 Proof (@ChampionCapua) October 4, 2020

Annnd we’re officially dead now.

Thanks, Twitter person.

You suck for subjecting your 3 year old daughter to this. — Jen (@jenjustbecause) October 4, 2020

The moral of the story, boys and girls.

Right there.

***

