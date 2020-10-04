https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/bernie-sanders-campaigns-joe-biden-new-hampshire-front-small-crowd/

Many people are speculating that Trump will win the state of New Hampshire this November. He came close to winning there in 2016 and support for him has grown.

Bernie Sanders campaigned for Joe Biden in New Hampshire this weekend and the crowd was unusually small for Bernie.

Like, really small.

Breitbart News reports:

Tens Turn Out to See Bernie Sanders Campaign for Joe Biden in NH A small crowd turned out to see Bernie Sanders campaign for Joe Biden in New Hampshire on Saturday. Sanders was stumping for Biden in the town of Lebanon. “Bernie Sanders takes the stage for a distanced rally for Joe Biden in Lebanon,” Adam Sexton of WMUR reported, posting a photo of a handful of people there to see the socialist senator: But that photo was not taken from a deceptive angle. There were only tens of people who turned out. The New Hampshire Democratic Party posted a video to Twitter revealing the paltry turnout:

Take a look below:

.@BernieSanders takes the stage here in Lebanon, New Hampshire! Together, we can elect @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris as our next president and vice president — tune in to Senator Sanders’ speech here: https://t.co/ZoiY8iiHhc #NHPolitics pic.twitter.com/7BSqQktvMi — NH Democratic Party (@NHDems) October 3, 2020

In just a bit, Sen. Bernie Sanders will hold a socially-distanced rally in Lebanon, New Hampshire on behalf of the Biden-Harris campaign. pic.twitter.com/XTu8hYgfr0 — Rob DiRienzo (@RobDiRienzo) October 3, 2020

That is not a winning sized crowd.

Not even close.

