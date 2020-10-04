https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/biden-campaign-launches-person-canvassing-effort-just-four-weeks-election

Joe Biden’s presidential campaign this week launched an in-person voter canvassing effort, beginning face-to-face politicking just one month before the Nov. 3 election.

Biden’s campaign notably declined to mount a face-to-face get-out-the-vote operation this year, citing concerns over transmitting COVID-19 to voters. The Trump campaign, meanwhile, says it has knocked on tens of millions of doors while at the same time following public health directives.

Biden campaign manager Jenn O’Malley Dillon told the Associated Press this week that the campaign’s virtual voter outreach has been “thriving in this unprecedented environment,” and that staffers are “expanding on our strategy in a targeted way that puts the safety of communities first.”

The Trump campaign, meanwhile, said the change only came after down-ballot Democrats began “freaking out” about Biden’s lack of in-person engagement.

“You can’t just parachute in a month before the election and hope to make up ground,” Trump spokesman Tim Murtaugh said.

