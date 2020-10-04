https://nypost.com/2020/10/04/joe-biden-campaign-vows-to-disclose-results-of-every-covid-19-test/

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will keep taking coronavirus tests, and will release the results of each of his coronavirus tests going forward, his campaign pledged Saturday night.

The former vice president had shared a debate stage with President Trump on Tuesday, and tested negative as recently as Friday, his campaign has said.

But the median incubation period for the virus is five days, and tests can come back negative for newly infected people who aren’t yet shedding enough virus to detect, experts say.

Biden will get a test every time he travels, according to his campaign, which promised to increase transparency around his testing following Trump’s infection with the virus, The Washington Post reported.

“We have adhered to strict and extensive safety practices recommended by public health experts and doctors in all of our campaigning — including social distancing, mask wearing, and additional safeguards,” campaign spokesman Andrew Bates said in a statement.

“Vice President Biden is being tested regularly, and we will be releasing the results of each test.”

Biden has said Friday that he and his wife, Jill, had tested negative for the virus.

He told reporters he plans on getting tested again on Sunday morning before traveling to Florida on Monday, CNN reported.

Trump’s positive test had initially sparked health fears for Biden, who shared a stage with the president for 90 minutes Tuesday night.

The event was indoors but their podiums were spaced just over 12 feet apart.

Biden plans to continue campaigning in person as Trump fights the virus in Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

He campaigned in Wilmington, Del., on Saturday.

His team announced it will pull negative ads against the president for the time being, though Biden has remained critical of the White House’s handling of the pandemic.

“It’s time we come together,” Biden tweeted earlier Saturday.

“It’s time we see each other as fellow Americans, who don’t just live in red states and blue states, but who live in — and love — the United States of America.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

