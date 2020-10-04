https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/519537-biden-maintains-lead-over-trump-in-pennsylvania-poll

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is maintaining his lead over President Trump in Pennsylvania, according to a CBS News poll released Sunday.

Biden is backed by 51 percent of likely voters in Pennsylvania, a 7-point lead over Trump’s 44 percent, based on the poll, which was conducted after last week’s presidential debate.

Biden’s lead over Trump in the key battleground state ticked up 1 point since a similar poll conducted in August that found Biden leading by a 49 to 43 percent margin.

The latest poll found that likely voters in Pennsylvania are more likely to say Biden had the right temperament for the White House, at 60 to 30 percent, and more likely to say the Democrat acts in a “presidential way,” at 61 to 28 percent.

Just weeks out from the election, several polls have found Biden leading Trump nationally and in some key swing states. An NBC News/Wall Street Journal post-debate poll released early Sunday found Biden with a 14-point lead nationally over Trump.

A separate CBS News survey released Sunday found the candidates running neck-and-neck in Ohio.

The CBS News survey of Pennsylvania was conducted by YouGov between Sept. 30 and Oct. 2. The poll surveyed 1,202 registered voters in Pennsylvania and has a margin of error of 3.7 percentage points.

