A clip of Joe Biden commenting that Americans realized that they could remain at home during the pandemic because of the work of others has garnered attention online.

Biden’s remarks were extracted from a Sept. 15 roundtable event he was part of in Tampa, Florida.

“Because the American public, the blinders have been taken off. They’ve all of a sudden seen a helluva lot clearer,” Biden said. The Democratic presidential nominee went on to say that Americans saw that “geez, the reason I was able to stay sequestered in my home is because some black woman was able to stack the grocery shelf. Or I got a young Hispanic is out there, these Dreamers are out there, 60,000 of ’em acting as first responders and nurses and docs. Or all of a sudden people are realizing, my Lord, you know, these people have done so much, not just black, white, across the board, have done so much for me. We can do this. We can get things done.”

Late last month Deputy Director of Rapid Response for the Trump campaign Jake Schneider tweeted a clip of part of Biden’s comments.

“What is it about Democrats that they automatically see minorities as low-level service workers???” conservative author and filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza tweeted on Monday.

“Imagine @realDonaldTrump, or any Republican said what Joe Biden just said here,” Daily Wire contributor Harry Khachatrian tweeted on Monday.

