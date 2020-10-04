https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign-polls/519509-biden-widens-lead-after-trump-diagnosis-poll

Democratic nominee Joe BidenJoe BidenPost-debate poll finds Biden with leads in two key states Democrats warn Supreme Court confirmation would endanger senators’ health, call for delay Sunday shows preview: Trump COVID-19 diagnosis rocks Washington, 2020 election MORE’s lead over President Trump Donald John TrumpJaime Harrison debates Graham behind plexiglass shield Doctors, White House staff offer conflicting messages on president’s health Trump given second dose of Remdesivir ‘without complication’, ‘not yet out of the woods’, Conley says MORE in the presidential race has grown to 10 points, according to a poll taken in the wake of the president testing positive for coronavirus.

Fifty-one percent of respondents now back Biden compared to 41 percent who support the president, according to the Reuters-Ipsos poll released Sunday. Four percent are backing a third-party candidate while another 4 percent are undecided.

The survey also found continued disapproval of the president’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, including to his own diagnosis with the virus, first announced in the early hours of Friday. Fifty-seven percent of Americans disapprove of his response to the pandemic, an increase of 3 points from last week.

About 65 percent of respondents said they agree with the premise “if President Trump had taken coronavirus more seriously, he probably would not have been infected.” That includes 90 percent of Democrats and 50 percent of Republicans. The president frequently held and attended large events without a mask ahead of his diagnosis, and during the presidential debate last Tuesday, he mocked Biden for wearing masks. After the announcement that he had tested positive, the president was flown to Walter Reed Medical Center Friday.

Only 34 percent of respondents in the new survey said they believe the president has been telling the public the truth about the virus, compared to 55 percent who said he is not and 11 percent who are not sure.

The poll also found broad support for scaling back the presidential campaigns to reduce infections, with 67 percent supporting a halt to in-person campaigning and 59 percent in favor of delaying the presidential debates until the president recovers. The next debate is scheduled for Oct. 15.

The poll was conducted among 1,005 U.S. adults, including 596 likely voters, between Oct. 2 and Oct. 3. It has a 5-point precision limit.

