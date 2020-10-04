https://spectator.org/biden-identity-politics/

Among Joe Biden’s biggest cons is his claim that he seeks national unity. “I believe that we have to end the divisive partisan politics that is ripping this country apart,” he says piously, even as he practices the most cynical racial politics.

From the start, his campaign has been drenched in lies about Trump’s supposed support for racism. Biden launched his campaign with the race-baiting lie that Trump, after the riot in Charlottesville, Virginia, had called white supremacists “very fine people.” That has been debunked countless times. But Biden keeps repeating it, with the media’s help, of course.

Chris Wallace, who knows perfectly well that Trump has condemned white supremacists, did Biden’s bidding on Tuesday. Instead of asking Biden why he keeps repeating the lie — Wallace could have cited the Annenberg Public Policy Center’s debunking of Biden, “Biden’s comment that Trump has ‘yet once to condemn supremacy’ is inaccurate” — he demanded from Trump a renunciation of white supremacists Trump has already made multiple times.

If anyone is a racial arsonist, it is Biden, who throws around charges of racism wildly. He called Trump’s coronavirus-related travel ban “xenophobic.” In 2012, he preposterously claimed that Mitt Romney’s policies would put blacks “back in chains.” In a speech earlier this year, he tarred Republicans as “Bull Connors”: “They wear nice suits. They wield their power rolling back rights, punishing the poor, denying access to health care and quality education, and turning away refugees and asylum seekers.”

Biden proposes as a cure for racism not a color-blind meritocracy but reverse racism. He defended critical race theory training on Tuesday night, despite its openly racist treatment of white people. He and his running mate Kamala Harris support the vengeance-filled demands of Black Lives Matter. And Biden promises to turn personnel policy under his administration into a race-based bonanza.

“Biden has taken the position that he will not consider any candidate who is a man or woman who is white, Asian, Hispanic, or other minority that is not black, no matter how qualified,” writes Jonathan Turley, referring to Biden’s promise to place a black woman on the Supreme Court.

Biden’s relentless identity politics is a measure of his opportunism. He didn’t always practice it. In the 1990s, under Bill Clinton, as the Democrats tried to triangulate the Republicans, Biden talked tough about crime in America’s ghettos, saying Americans “are worried about being mugged on the subway. Women are worried about being raped on the way to their automobiles after work.… They worry that their government does not seem to be doing much about it, and unfortunately they appear to be right.”

“One of my objectives, quite frankly, is to lock Willie Horton up in jail,” he said in 1990. Imagine him making such a remark today.

Biden once mused, “I was probably one of those phony liberals. The kind that go out of their way to be nice to a minority … ” He still is a phony, except now he displays his fraudulence through identity politics.

A pandering Biden as president is a prospect that should give Americans pause. He will bring into his administration the reverse racists of Black Lives Matter and reduce every policy to a grievance test. Just look at his campaign website, which treats almost every issue, from housing to the environment, as a pretext for race-baiting.

Obama and Biden had eight years to close the racial divide. They pandered nonstop to Al Sharpton, who visited the White House so many times he might as well have had his own office there. But the racial divide only grew larger.

A Biden presidency promises more of the same. In his quest to complete Obama’s “fundamental transformation” of the country, Biden will not end race wars but ignite them. His path to the presidency has been marked by the lowest and most vicious demagoguery. He seeks to win not on unifying principles grounded in the Constitution but by caricaturing Trump’s views as racist. As we saw on Tuesday night, he refuses to debate matters on the merits.

Like Hillary Clinton, Biden finds it easy to dismiss conservatives as “deplorables.” Speaking before a group of LGBTQ activists in 2018, he said, “They, not you, have an ally in the White House…. They’re a small percentage of the American people — virulent people, some of them the dregs of society.”

The irony is that this toxic identity politics is sure to catch up with him, even if he wins the presidency. Don’t be surprised if he is hoist by his own petard, as the champions of Kamala Harris put pressure on him to quit the presidency early and hand it off to her. They will point out to him that as an old white male he can’t pass his own racial tests and owes it to blacks to step aside.

“I am the Democratic Party,” he declared on Tuesday night. No, he is not, as Black Lives Matter will surely remind him if he wins.

George Neumayr is author of The Biden Deception.

